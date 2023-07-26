Man arrested after police say he threw a hatchet in road rage confrontation

RIVERTON, Utah — A Riverton man has been arrested on suspected aggravated assault after police said he threw a handheld hatchet in a road rage incident.

Tyler Hatch, 24, was already on probation for domestic violence related assault charges according to court documents. He was arrested again for suspicion of aggravated assault on Tuesday.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on 12600 South. Police said a vehicle entered the roadway in front of Hatch near Redwood Road, causing him to slow down. Hatch drove up to the side of the vehicle around 1400 West and began hand gesturing to the driver aggressively. The situation escalated with both drivers soon yelling at each other.

Police report both vehicles stopped in the roadway and the drivers exited into the street. Eventually after some argument, police said Hatch threw a small handheld hatchet at the other driver, hitting the pillar behind the driver door.

Hatch made his way back to his vehicle and fled the scene. The victim noted Hatch’s license and called authorities. Police found Hatch’s vehicle at his residence shortly after. They say he admitted to throwing the weapon and stated he did so because he was feeling threatened.

In court documents police said there is substantial evidence to support an aggravated assault felony charge. Hatch has been cited and remains in police custody.