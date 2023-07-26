UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

SLCPD recovers drugs, stolen SUV during traffic stop

Jul 26, 2023, 1:27 PM

Photo of cash, drugs and paraphernalia recovered by police. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Liberty Patrol Division safely arrested a 44-year-old man accused of being in a stolen SUV and having illegal drugs.

A news release stated the investigation started at 11:54 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 when an officer saw a man, later identified as Charles Williams, asleep in the driver’s seat of an SUV stopped at a red light at the intersection of 800 East 400 South.

Officers learned the SUV was reported stolen out of Kearns. As officers tried putting Williams into handcuffs, he resisted and ran away the release stated.

Additional officers arrived on scene and took Williams into custody.

The release said officers found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and drug paraphernalia inside the SUV.

Officers took Williams to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked him on three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with arresting officer, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, and unrelated felony warrants.

