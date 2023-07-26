UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #28 BYU’s AJ Vongphachanh (Linebacker)

Jul 26, 2023, 2:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #28 is BYU’s AJ Vongphachanh (LB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


In April, Vongphachanh transferred to BYU after playing at Utah State from 2019-22.

Last year, Vongphachanh came in at No. 43 on the 2022 60 in 60.

Utah State’s AJ Vongphachanh

RELATED STORIES

Vongphachanh is a senior from Pasco, Washington.

Prior to attending Utah State, the linebacker was a standout player at Chiawana High School. As a senior, Vongphachanh earned 3A/4A first-team all-state honors in Washington. During his final season at Chiawana, Vongphachanh recorded 113 total tackles, eight sacks, and scored nine touchdowns. He was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

In his first season with the Aggies, the linebacker played in seven games and posted 17 tackles.

As a sophomore, Vongphachanh led the Aggies with 50 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, and one safety. He earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West in 2020.

In 2021, Vongphachanh helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference title, and an LA Bowl win over Oregon State. He recorded 55 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, two sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 14 games.

Last season, Vongphachanh led Utah State in tackles with 101 and had 10.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks. He has started in games for the Aggies over the past four seasons. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound prospect, Vongphachanh has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career, thanks to 2020 being a free year of eligibility.

This fall, Vongphachanh and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Superlatives For BYU Football Entering 2023 Season

It was an eventful offseason with transfers for the BYU football program.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Arizona Wildcats

We are counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022, looking back on the Arizona Wildcats this week.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan Gives Insight On Pac-12 Media Deal, Kyle Whittingham

Utah A.D. Mark Harlan talked last Friday at Pac-12 Media Day about the media deal and his relationship Kyle Whittingham.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang On Staying With Jazz, Improved Shooting

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang joined KSL Sports Unrivaled to discuss rejoining the team on a second two-way contract. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Did Former Jazz Players Land In Free Agency?

With the dog days of the NBA summer upon us, we look at where former members of the Utah Jazz landed in free agency.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Hosting Attempt To Break Rugby World Record

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors are attempting to put their names in the record books. The Warriors and Zions Bank Stadium will be hosting an attempt to set the world record for the largest rugby scrum. We are hosting an attempt at breaking the World Record for the largest scrum on September 17th! […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #28 BYU’s AJ Vongphachanh (Linebacker)