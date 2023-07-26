60 in 60: #28 BYU’s AJ Vongphachanh (Linebacker)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #28 is BYU’s AJ Vongphachanh (LB).

In April, Vongphachanh transferred to BYU after playing at Utah State from 2019-22.

Last year, Vongphachanh came in at No. 43 on the 2022 60 in 60.

Utah State’s AJ Vongphachanh

Vongphachanh is a senior from Pasco, Washington.

Prior to attending Utah State, the linebacker was a standout player at Chiawana High School. As a senior, Vongphachanh earned 3A/4A first-team all-state honors in Washington. During his final season at Chiawana, Vongphachanh recorded 113 total tackles, eight sacks, and scored nine touchdowns. He was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.

In his first season with the Aggies, the linebacker played in seven games and posted 17 tackles.

As a sophomore, Vongphachanh led the Aggies with 50 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, and one safety. He earned Honorable Mention All-Mountain West in 2020.

In 2021, Vongphachanh helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference title, and an LA Bowl win over Oregon State. He recorded 55 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, two sacks, and seven tackles for loss in 14 games.

Last season, Vongphachanh led Utah State in tackles with 101 and had 10.5 tackles for loss to go along with two sacks. He has started in games for the Aggies over the past four seasons. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound prospect, Vongphachanh has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career, thanks to 2020 being a free year of eligibility.

This fall, Vongphachanh and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

