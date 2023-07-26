Aaron Rodgers Reaches Out To Green Bay QB Jordan Love Ahead Of Camp

UTAH FIREWATCH
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State QB Jordan Love said that Aaron Rodgers reached out to him to give some support ahead of his first season as the starting quarterback.

Love and Rodgers both played for the Packers in 2021 and 2022.

“Aaron (Rodgers) reached out to me last night,” Love said.

Love got to sit behind and learn from one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history in his first two seasons.

Rodgers took home the MVP award in Love’s rookie year.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets this offseason, giving Love a chance to take the helm of the Green Bay offense in 2023.

“(Rodgers) said ‘just be yourself,’” Love said. “‘Have fun, enjoy it.’ It’s obviously my time now. That’s all you can do.”

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent. In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs two seasons ago.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love has been waiting for his turn for three years and counting.

Love recently signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love for two more seasons without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers will now have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

