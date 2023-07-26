Real Salt Lake To Conclude Leagues Cup Group Stage Against CF Monterrey

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will continue its Leagues Cup run against CF Monterrey for the team’s final match in the group stage.

A win over the Liga MX club would book RSL a ticket into the Round of 32.

Real Salt Lake, CF Monterrey Leagues Cup Preview

Real Salt Lake and CF Monterrey last played in 2011 for the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

Monterrey pulled out a 1-0 win.

RSL has not lost in the last 11 games across all competitions. They made a massive climb in the MLS’s Western Conference standings in the months of June and July.

They currently sit in the 3-seed, tied in points with LAFC who is in second.

Real Salt Lake pulled out a gaudy in over the Seattle Sounders in the club’s 2023 League Cup debut.

Seattle and CF Monterrey will face off in the final game for Group B on Sunday, July 30.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

