Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Salt Lake, Utah and Wasatch counties

SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued from cities along the Wasatch Front stretching from Springville north to Sandy and East to areas near Heber City, covering three counties.

The warning was issued by the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service and includes northwestern Wasatch County, southeastern Salt Lake County and north central Utah County. One wind gust was measured at 58 mph at the Provo Airport.

That includes cities Provo, Sandy, Heber City, Orem, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Spanish Fork, Pleasant Grove, Cottonwood Heights, Springville, Holladay, American Fork, Heber, Lindon, Alpine, Mapleton, Bluffdale and Summit Park.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 6 PM for the area, you see highlighted in the yellow box for storms with damaging wind, also be prepared for localized flooding from heavy rains and quite a bit of lightning #utwx pic.twitter.com/0ukf43ZSJv — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) July 26, 2023

NWS said to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. Residents are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building to stay safe.

The storm could bring pea-sized hail and winds up to 60 mph. The population in the area forecast includes nearly 800,000 people and over 200 schools. The warning is in effect through 6 p.m.