ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Knocked over power pole causes field fires and outages in West Valley City

Jul 26, 2023, 7:34 PM

The field fire near 1200 W 3300 S. (Scott Winterton/Deseret News)...

The field fire near 1200 W 3300 S. (Scott Winterton/Deseret News)

(Scott Winterton/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah –– A truck accidentally knocked over a power pole, causing multiple small fires and a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 6:47 p.m., West Valley City police said the truck was working in the area of 1200 W 3300 S when it hit a power line while dumping a load of dirt.

“The impact toppled a power pole and sparked a few small fires along the Jordan River Trail,” the WVC PD tweet stated.

Police asked people to avoid the area until fire crews put out the fire.

Rocky Mountain Power reports over 800 customers in the area are without power. The RWP website estimates power to be back online before 8:30 p.m.

