Knocked over power pole causes field fires and outages in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah –– A truck accidentally knocked over a power pole, causing multiple small fires and a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 6:47 p.m., West Valley City police said the truck was working in the area of 1200 W 3300 S when it hit a power line while dumping a load of dirt.

“The impact toppled a power pole and sparked a few small fires along the Jordan River Trail,” the WVC PD tweet stated.

Drivers may want to avoid the area for the next little while as crews work to make repairs. 3/end — WVC Police (@WVCPD) July 27, 2023

Police asked people to avoid the area until fire crews put out the fire.

Rocky Mountain Power reports over 800 customers in the area are without power. The RWP website estimates power to be back online before 8:30 p.m.