UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Mother of man killed in domestic violence shooting says son was the llight of the family’

Jul 26, 2023, 10:01 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — The mother of a man killed in a domestic violence incident said her son “Didn’t deserve to die like that.”

In the early morning of July 21, Tina Vigil’s security cameras show the beginning of a deadly morning for Vigil’s family. The videos show Tina’s son, Dominique Vigil, and his girlfriend, Sandra Perez, 21, arguing with Sandra hitting and kicking Dominique.

Tina said while you see Perez leaving in the video, moments later, she returned, and the altercation continued inside the house. She said she was even injured when trying to get Perez to stop hitting her son.

Security footage of Dominque Vigil and Sandra Perez outside of Tina Vigil’s home. (Courtesy: Tina Vigil)

“She grabbed me by my shirt, and she ripped my shirt off,” Tina recalled. “I grabbed her, we got in a physical altercation.”

Tina said after her fight with Perez, Sandra ran into the couple’s bedroom, where Dominque followed her and shut the door. That’s when shots were fired.

“I go running towards the room, heart more shots, I see one flying through the wall,” Tina said. “I pushed the door open, she shot my son again. I see my son fall to the ground face first, into the chair.”

A memorial for Dominque. (KSL TV)

The mother said Sandra turned the gun on her and pulled the trigger three or four times, but the gun was empty. According to Tina, Sandra then left the home. Tina called 911, but her son was already dead.

Tina said the couple lived with her and were together for three years. The family said the couple argued all the time. In September 2021, Dominique was jailed for another domestic violence case between the two.

Tina said there is a misconception that men aren’t victims of domestic violence and said her son was a victim.

Perez is in the Salt Lake County Jail facing aggravated assault and murder charges.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Domestic violence scene...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah domestic violence deaths spike in first half of 2023

New numbers show a serious and growing problem in Utah, after domestic violence deaths spiked during the first half of the year.

2 days ago

FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Browa...

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter for showing bias toward the prosecution.

2 days ago

crime tape...

Associated Press

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

4 days ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Oregon hospital security guard dies after being shot in hospital; police later kill suspect

Authorities in Oregon say a security guard at a Portland hospital died after being shot by an armed person Saturday.

5 days ago

(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Police: Man shot, killed in Kearns; girlfriend taken into custody

Police have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting in Kearns that left a 21-year-old man dead.

6 days ago

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...

Associated Press

Florida school shooting reenactment will use live ammunition, judge told

The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Mother of man killed in domestic violence shooting says son was the llight of the family’