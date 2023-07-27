Mother of man killed in domestic violence shooting says son was the llight of the family’

KEARNS, Utah — The mother of a man killed in a domestic violence incident said her son “Didn’t deserve to die like that.”

In the early morning of July 21, Tina Vigil’s security cameras show the beginning of a deadly morning for Vigil’s family. The videos show Tina’s son, Dominique Vigil, and his girlfriend, Sandra Perez, 21, arguing with Sandra hitting and kicking Dominique.

Tina said while you see Perez leaving in the video, moments later, she returned, and the altercation continued inside the house. She said she was even injured when trying to get Perez to stop hitting her son.

“She grabbed me by my shirt, and she ripped my shirt off,” Tina recalled. “I grabbed her, we got in a physical altercation.”

Tina said after her fight with Perez, Sandra ran into the couple’s bedroom, where Dominque followed her and shut the door. That’s when shots were fired.

“I go running towards the room, heart more shots, I see one flying through the wall,” Tina said. “I pushed the door open, she shot my son again. I see my son fall to the ground face first, into the chair.”

The mother said Sandra turned the gun on her and pulled the trigger three or four times, but the gun was empty. According to Tina, Sandra then left the home. Tina called 911, but her son was already dead.

Tina said the couple lived with her and were together for three years. The family said the couple argued all the time. In September 2021, Dominique was jailed for another domestic violence case between the two.

Tina said there is a misconception that men aren’t victims of domestic violence and said her son was a victim.

Perez is in the Salt Lake County Jail facing aggravated assault and murder charges.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.