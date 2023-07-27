St. George police and FBI search for bank robber

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery at a Mountain America Credit Union Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell, with St George police, told KSL TV the robbery occurred at approximately 4:58 p.m. at the River Road Branch of Mountain America on 123 South River Road.

“A white male wearing a white hat, black long-sleeved shirt come into this bank and demanded money,” Mitchell said. “He left out of this bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He is outstanding at this time.”

She said the FBI is working with St. George police to investigate the bank robbery.

Police will release more details and photos of the robbery in the next few days. No one was hurt in this encounter.