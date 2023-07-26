Real Salt Lake Drops To CF Monterrey In Leagues Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake drops to CF Monterrey, 3-0, in the club’s final game of the group stage in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Heading into the match, RSL was ranked the 15th-best club in CONCACAF. Monterrey was ranked first.

After giving up two early goals, Real Salt Lake picked up the intensity. It ultimately ended up not being enough as Monterrey’s defense held up, not allowing a single score for the home team.

Real Salt Lake, CF Monterrey

First Half

Monterrey got on the board first in the 8th minute.

Maximiliano Meza sent a pass across the box and RSL defender Justen Glad couldn’t stop his momentum, resulting in an own goal.

Just five minutes later, CF Monterrey doubled their lead.

Germán Berterame finished what was an impressive play from the Liga MX club.

Brayan Vera got a great look from inside the box in the 20th minute but missed high.

There was a stoppage shortly after Vera’s attempt as a Monterrey player had to be carried off of the field with an injury.

RSL goalkeeper Gavin Beavers made a great save on a header that was headed for the top right corner.

Monterrey’s Omar Govea was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 33rd minute.

Chicho Arango sent a strike from the right side of the box but hit the side of the goal.

In the 40th minute, Beavers made an incredible diving save and RSL nearly scored on the other end.

Real Salt Lake picked up the defensive intensity as the first half went on but couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities. Monterrey led at the break, 2-0.

Second Half

Real Salt Lake took three corner kicks in the first six minutes of the second half.

Anderson Julio subbed in and immediately found himself on a breakaway. The Monterrey defense caught up and forced a miss to the left.

Just a minute later, RSL found themselves with another opportunity. Savarino found Arango with a cross but his shot sailed just high.

Arango hit the crossbar with a header off of a corner in the 70th minute.

In the 74th minute, Germán Berterame found the back of the net to secure a brace and give Monterrey a 3-0 lead.

Goal. Monterrey.

Monterrey’s defense held strong for the entirety of the match. They swarmed the ballhandler and quickly closed passing lanes.

Monterrey nearly made it a four-score lead in the 86th minute but Beavers made a tough save.

Luis Romo was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 87th minute.

Real Salt Lake will now rely on the outcome of the match between CF Monterrey and Seattle to know if they will advance to the Round of 32. Monterrey takes home the shutout win, 3-0.

