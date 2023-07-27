Driver killed after semitruck rolls in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One man was killed after the semitruck he was driving rolled on state Route 30 Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was heading westbound when it drifted off to the right, overcorrected and rolled, completely blocking the road. The truck’s cab was partially ripped off and Roden said the driver was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. State troopers have not identified the man and have not released a cause for the crash.