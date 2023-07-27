UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Clearfield carjacking suspect arrested; missing dog not located

Jul 27, 2023, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

BY JOSH ELLIS


SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing a Clearfield woman’s car with her dog still inside.

A routine trip to the gas station for a soda on Sunday turned into a nightmare for 74-year-old Dee Thorell, who told KSL TV she left her car running with the doors locked and air conditioning on for her brown and white Shih Tzu, Reo.

While in the Maverik, police say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Melissa Rush, approached Thorell and took the key fob that was in her pocket. “She reached in my pocket and grabbed my key fob, and I said, ‘You just took my key out of my pocket,’ and she said, ‘No, I didn’t,’” Thorell said.

Rush then ran to the parking lot and entered the car, according to court documents.

Thorell attempted to stop Rush but fell when Rush put the car in reverse. Police said Thorell suffered a broken arm, bruising and road rash lacerations as she was dragged across the parking lot.

Police said surveillance video shows Rush checked four other vehicle doors before entering the Maverik. Store clerks told officers Rush was not allowed back in the store due to unrelated issues she caused in February.

Later that day, Rush fled from Salt Lake City police and crashed Thorell’s car. Officers said Reo was not found in the abandoned vehicle.

“It’s awful, it’s really awful! I just hope he’s safe somewhere,” Thorell said. “I just want him home safe and sound.”

On Wednesday, officers received reports from a passerby that Rush was in West Haven. According to court documents, Rush and a man hid in a large industrial area while police actively searched for them. Police went to Rush’s home later in the day and saw her and the man running upstairs after they knocked on the door. She was arrested after a search warrant was obtained and executed, according to Clearfield police.

Rush was booked into the Davis County Jail on felony charges of robbery, theft and aggravated assault, misdemeanor car burglary charges and trespassing. Detectives asked anyone with information on the possible location of Reo, or anyone who has had contact with Rush since Sunday, to contact them at 801-525-2806.

