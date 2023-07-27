UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Solitude to put chair lifts up for public auction

Jul 27, 2023, 10:35 AM

Solitude chair lifts in a row on the ground...

A photo of the Eagle Express lift chairs that Solitude Mountain Resort is putting up for auction. The resort's 2023 online auction begins on Aug. 1 and wraps up on Aug. 7. (Solitude Mountain Resort)

(Solitude Mountain Resort)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Solitude Mountain Resort’s Eagle Express changed the experience of a ski resort when it opened in 1989.

Billed as Utah’s first high-speed detachable chairlift (because it beat Park City Mountain to the punch by four days), it offered guests access to the resort’s Challenger, Serenity and Sunshine Bowl runs and continued to do so through this year’s record ski season. But as the lift’s mechanical parts become “increasingly difficult to source,” resort officials are ready to move on to another option.

“It’s been the ingenuity of Solitude’s lift maintenance crew that’s kept Eagle flying for more than three decades,” resort spokesman Travis Holland wrote earlier this month. “True, Sunrise and Link are older lifts, but the mechanical simplicity of fixed-grip chairs has made it easier to keep them spinning.”

The resort initially announced plans to improve the chairlift experience in March, replacing the original Eagle Express with a high-speed, six-person lift. It’s expected to shorten wait times during the resort’s busiest days and potentially decrease congestion at other parts of the mountain when it opens by the end of the year.

What resort officials didn’t expect from that announcement is the “tremendous interest” skiers and snowboarders have had in acquiring the outgoing lift’s four-person chairs since that announcement. That’s why the resort announced Tuesday it is setting up an online auction, where skiers can bid on 75 available chairs starting next week.

“Eagle Express has been one of Solitude’s core lifts for more than 30 years and we can’t wait to see these chairs go out to their new homes,” said Solitude president and chief operating officer Amber Broadaway in a statement.

Opening bids will start at $500 per chair beginning at noon on Aug. 1. Anyone interested will have until noon on Aug. 7 to submit their final bids. Winners will be able to pick up their chairs at the resort by checking in at the Moonbeam ticket office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

Any chairs not collected by 4 p.m. on Aug. 13 will be put back up for auction. Resort officials say the conditions of the chairs “may vary” but every chair includes a chair pad and hanger.

They add that all auction proceeds will go to the newly-created Solitude Fund, which offers assistance to staff “in times of unexpected hardship.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

Clearfield carjacking suspect arrested; missing dog not located

Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing a Clearfield woman's car with her dog still inside.

11 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Driver killed after semitruck rolls in Box Elder County

One man was killed after the semitruck he was driving rolled in northern Utah Wednesday evening.

11 hours ago

Ryland Hosenfield sits near bags of trash. His family is continuing his cleanup legacy...

Ashley Moser

Utah family continues son’s community cleanup legacy while educating on suicide

A Utah family is continuing their son’s cleanup legacy and using it as an opportunity to address the stigma surrounding suicide.

11 hours ago

Shoppers enter Utah Asian grocery store Chinatown Supermarket in South Salt Lake...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Utah’s largest Asian grocery store fined $525K after Department of Labor investigation

A Utah Asian grocery store paid $525,000 in back wages, damages and penalties following a lawsuit and investigation.

11 hours ago

Grandeur Peak...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Dog dies after hiking with dehydrated hiker on Grandeur Peak

A dehydrated dog was found dead after its owner left on a trail when it refused to follow him down the mountain Tuesday.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

VPN could save you hundreds on an overseas trip

It is safe to say, travel is back. Bags are packed. Airliners are packed. Hotels are packed. By the laws of supply and demand, the travel industry does not need to compete as hard for your business, making discounts harder to come by.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Solitude to put chair lifts up for public auction