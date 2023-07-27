St. George bank robbery suspect caught on camera, authorities ask for public’s help

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police released photos of a suspect who they said robbed a Mountain America Credit Union on Wednesday. Police and FBI continue to investigate as the suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

At 4:58 on Wednesday police said the suspect entered the River Road Branch of Mountain America at 123 S. River Road. The photos reveal the suspect as a white male wearing a white construction hat and a long sleeve Nike black shirt.

The suspect was reported by police to have demanded money inside the building. He was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt on scene and there have not been details of a weapon used by the suspect.