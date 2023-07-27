UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

St. George bank robbery suspect caught on camera, authorities ask for public’s help

Jul 27, 2023, 1:57 PM

St. George bank robber observed wearing white construction hat and black long sleeve...

St. George bank robber observed wearing white construction hat and black long sleeve

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — St. George police released photos of a suspect who they said robbed a Mountain America Credit Union on Wednesday. Police and FBI continue to investigate as the suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

At 4:58 on Wednesday police said the suspect entered the River Road Branch of Mountain America at 123 S. River Road. The photos reveal the suspect as a white male wearing a white construction hat and a long sleeve Nike black shirt.

The suspect was reported by police to have demanded money inside the building. He was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt on scene and there have not been details of a weapon used by the suspect.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Single-family houses...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah releases online tool to make home valuations more transparent

As home prices have risen in recent years, many homeowners have found themselves paying more in property taxes even if their mortgage rate remains the same.

14 hours ago

Smoke from the F-35 crash at the Hill Air Force base....

Josh Ellis

Air Force releases report for October F-35 crash at HAFB

Air Force officials say a crash that destroyed a $166.3 million F-35 jet in October was caused by turbulence from a preceding aircraft as four jets returned to Hill Air Force Base from a training routine.

14 hours ago

Follow @jellis9Like us on Facebook...

Josh Ellis

Clearfield carjacking suspect arrested; missing dog not located

Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing a Clearfield woman's car with her dog still inside.

14 hours ago

Solitude chair lifts in a row on the ground...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Solitude to put chair lifts up for public auction

Solitude Mountain Resort's Eagle Express changed the experience of a ski resort when it opened in 1989.

14 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Driver killed after semitruck rolls in Box Elder County

One man was killed after the semitruck he was driving rolled in northern Utah Wednesday evening.

14 hours ago

Ryland Hosenfield sits near bags of trash. His family is continuing his cleanup legacy...

Ashley Moser

Utah family continues son’s community cleanup legacy while educating on suicide

A Utah family is continuing their son’s cleanup legacy and using it as an opportunity to address the stigma surrounding suicide.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

St. George bank robbery suspect caught on camera, authorities ask for public’s help