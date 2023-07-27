UTAH FIREWATCH
60 in 60: #27 Utah’s Sione Vaki (Safety)

Jul 27, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #27 is Utah’s Sione Vaki (S).

Utah’s Sione Vaki

Vaki is a sophomore safety from Antioch, California.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Coming out of high school, Vaki was a three-star recruit. He had just under 3,000 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns in his junior and senior years.

Vaki was second-team all-metro, an All-BVAL selection on both offense and defense, the Bay Valley Athletic League MVP as a senior, and received an invitation to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl.

After a two-year church mission, Vaki debuted for the Utes in 2022. Playing in all 14 games with five starts, he recorded 41 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Vaki led the team with eight stops in the Rose Bowl vs. Penn State.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

