UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

July is the planet’s hottest on record by far, scientists say

Jul 27, 2023, 2:23 PM

Italy heat wave...

A person cools off during the heat wave at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome on July 18. (Remo Casilli/Reuters)

(Remo Casilli/Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LAURA PADDISON, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — As vast swaths of three continents bake under blistering temperatures and the oceans heat to unprecedented levels, scientists from two global climate authorities are reporting before July has even ended that this month will be the planet’s hottest on record by far.

The heat in July has already been so extreme that it is “virtually certain” this month will break records “by a significant margin,” the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization said in a report published Thursday.

We have just lived through the hottest three-week period on record – and almost certainly in more than a hundred thousand years.

Typically these records, which track the average air temperature across the entire world, are broken by hundredths of a degree. But the temperature for the first 23 days of July averaged 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 Fahrenheit), well above the previous record of 16.63 degrees Celsius (61.93 Fahrenheit) set in July 2019, according to the report.

The data used to track these records goes back to 1940, but many scientists – including those at Copernicus – say it’s almost certain that these temperatures are the warmest the planet has seen in 120,000 years, given what we know from millennia of climate data extracted from tree rings, coral reefs, and deep-sea sediment cores.

“These are the hottest temperatures in human history,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director at Copernicus.

It all adds up to a blistering Northern Hemisphere summer – potentially an unprecedented one. “The odds are certainly in favor of a record-breaking summer,” said Carlo Buontempo, the director of Copernicus, although he cautioned that it’s too early to state that with confidence.

The human toll of the heat is stark. As temperatures have risen above 120 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) in parts of the US, heat-related deaths have mounted and people are suffering life-threatening burns from falling onto scorching hot ground.

In the Mediterranean, more than 40 people have died as wildfires rage across the region, fueled by high temperatures. In Asia, prolonged, intense heat waves are claiming lives and threatening food security.

Human-caused climate change is the main driver of this extraordinary heat, Burgess said. “The global air temperature is directly proportional to the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”

A recent study found that climate change played an “absolutely overwhelming” role in the heat waves in the US, China and southern Europe this summer.

The arrival of El Niño, a natural climate fluctuation with a warming impact, has not had a huge impact on the temperatures as it is still in its developmental phase, Burgess said, but it will play much more of a role next year, she added, and will likely drive temperatures even higher.

The news that July will be the hottest month comes amid a slew of alarming records that have already been broken – and then broken again – this summer.

Last month was the hottest June on record by a “substantial margin,” according to Copernicus.

Then in July, the world experienced its hottest day on record. On July 6, the global average temperature rose to 17.08 degrees Celsius (62.74 Fahrenheit), according to Copernicus data, beating the previous temperature record of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 Fahrenheit) set in August 2016.

Every day since July 3 has been hotter than the 2016 record.

“We are seven months into 2023 and almost every month this year has been in the top five hottest on record,” said Burgess, adding that if the trends continue into the fall and winter, 2023 is likely to be among the warmest years ever recorded.

Ocean heat is also at record levels. In mid-May, global ocean surface temperatures reached “unprecedented levels” for the time of year.

“What we’re seeing right now, we’ve not seen before,” said Burgess.

Kim Cobb, a climate scientist at Brown University who was not involved in the report, called the new July temperature record “eye-popping,” but warned that it will be broken again.

“It is scary to remember that in another decade, this will be viewed as a relatively cool year, most likely,” she said, adding, “if people don’t like what they’re seeing this summer, they will be in for quite a shock at the higher warming levels we’re heading for.”

Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the WMO, said July’s extreme weather reveals “the harsh reality of climate change.”

“The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever before” he said in a statement. “Climate action is not a luxury but a must.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

(NWS)...

Larry D. Curtis

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Salt Lake, Utah and Wasatch counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued from cities along the Wasatch Front stretching from Springville north to Sandy and East to areas near Heber City, covering three counties.

2 days ago

In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks of...

Associated Press

In hot water: Florida ocean hits hot tub level, may have set record as coral dies

The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub levels, exceeding 100 degrees (37.8 degrees Celsius) two days in a row. And meteorologists say that could potentially be the hottest seawater ever measured

3 days ago

FILE: Cars enter Zion's National Park on Sept. 15, 2015, in Springdale, Utah. (Photo by George Frey...

Eliza Pace

Increased risk of flash flooding in so. Utah recreation areas this week

Heading south to National Parks this week? The National Weather Service said there is an increased risk of flash flooding for many popular southern Utah recreation areas. 

5 days ago

crowded lake shoreline...

Cary Schwanitz

Salt Lake City already on pace for record heat Sunday

Salt Lake City was already on pace to at least tie a record high-temperature Sunday after it tied a low record in the morning.

5 days ago

The temperature of the asphalt in the sun. (Jack Grim/KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

KSL Investigates: How hot do the various parade-watching surfaces get?

With parades around the corner, surfaces like asphalt and even grass might be too harmful to even touch.

6 days ago

A Weber County deputy warning visitors about water safety. (Mark Less/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Deputies crackdown on safety violations at Pineview Reservoir

As more and more people try to cool off at Utah's lakes and reservoirs, more police patrol the area to keep everyone safe.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

July is the planet’s hottest on record by far, scientists say