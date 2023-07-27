Kearns father charged with child abuse, accused of acting ‘like a monster’

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns man is facing multiple charges accusing him of biting, choking, and using a wooden object to beat his children.

Sid Anthony Morris, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. He is accused of abusing his three children, all of whom are under the age of 8.

The mother of the children noticed on July 5 that her 7-year-old son “had a laceration to the head that was super glued shut, bite marks on his fingers, and multiple bruises,” according to charging documents. When questioned, the boy said Morris bit his foot “because he forgot to put away a puzzle,” and had also bit his arm and fingers, choked him with both hands, and “hit him with a metal wrench and a screwdriver.”

A doctor confirmed the boy had “extensive bruising on his face, chin, arms, chest, back, buttocks, perianal region, and legs” and also observed “abrasions on his hands and feet that were consistent with bite marks,” the charges state.

When the boy’s 7-year-old sister was questioned, she allegedly said that she watched her father apply super glue to her brother’s head.

“It had to be super-glued because there was a crack and so no one could see it,” she said. She added that she has witnessed her brother “get hurt a lot, including being spanked, bit, smacked, and his hair pulled,” according to the charges.

The girl says she has also been choked, according to police.

“(She) stated that Morris spanked them every day and he looked and acted like a monster. (She) stated that Morris only bites (her brother) but that he does it a lot,” the charges allege.

A 5-year-old brother told investigators that “Morris hits him with a ‘spanking stick,’ which is a wooden rectangle,” according to the court documents. His mother says she has allegedly witnessed Morris hitting the boy and “leaving bruises all over his body.”

Morris also “told the children to keep their injuries secret,” the charges say. Prosecutors are requesting that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the outcome of his criminal case.

In April, Morris was charged with aggravated assault and accused of choking the children’s mother, according to court records. That case was still pending as of Thursday.

Child abuse resources

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information. Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at org.

home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at org. The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at utah.gov.

with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at utah.gov. The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.