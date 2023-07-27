San Juan sheriffs warn of attempted abductions and suspicious activity

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in San Juan County are warning residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity during the night hours.

On Wednesday, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said they had seen an increase in news reports and calls about possible attempted abductions.

One possible attempted abduction happened on the night of July 24 in Monticello.

“A young woman noticed a suspicious utility type van parked nearby, when it started to drive slowly towards her,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post stated. “She then noticed a male individual, described as possibly of Latin descent, walking towards her from another direction while appearing to record her using a cell phone.”

Police said she ran to a nearby park, where she asked a family if she could stay with them until help arrived.

“These cases are very scary. Thankfully, the young woman was very vigilant and aware of her surroundings,” the post stated.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the alleged vehicle used by the man. The photo shows a white van with blue text on the driver’s side and a red ladder on the roof.

Another possible attempted abduction happened the night before, according to police, as a “young man had a similar scary experience.”

According to the Facebook post, the vehicle was a “dark blue sedan with tinted windows and tape in the back passenger window.”

Both reported cases had unknown males and happened at similar times at approximately 8 p.m.