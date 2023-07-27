UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colorado Officially Votes On Departure From Pac-12 For Big 12

Jul 27, 2023, 3:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After months, and months, and months of speculation, Colorado will be making a move back to their original roots in the Big 12 from the Pac-12.

Since news broke nearly a year ago that USC and UCLA were making a move to the Big Ten in 2024, rumors have been abound as to whether any other Pac-12 schools would be leaving.

At first there was a great fear that Washington and Oregon would shortly be following the SoCal schools to the Big Ten, but those fears were put to rest fairly quickly. All eyeballs then moved to the “Four Corner” schools with all sorts of rumors floating about of any combination of Utah, Arizona, ASU, and Colorado leaving for the Big 12.

Ultimately, Colorado was the first to pull the trigger holding a Board of Regents meeting Thursday afternoon and voting unanimously to move back to the Big 12 in 2024.

Where Things Unraveled For Colorado, Pac-12

Berry Tramel of the Oklahoman reported Colorado and the Big 12 were in talks about a possible move back in May of this year. That was followed up by a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports and an interview CU Athletic Director Rick Geoge gave on the matter to Brian Howell from BuffZone.com.

“You’ve got to believe about a third of what you see out there,” said George to BuffZone. “We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 and we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands and where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day. We’ll evaluate things as we move forward.”

Those comments were followed up by almost two months of silence on the matter, and an appearance at Pac-12 Media Day just last week where George was a part of a round-table discussion on the future of the Pac-12.

Fast forward to the following Wednesday where mass confusion ensued as reports began to trickle out the Buffs met to discuss leaving and were planning to officially vote on the matter today.

Obviously, that vote just came to pass which leaves the Pac-12 with many questions they need to answer moving forward. 

We will keep you updated as more information comes to pass.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12’s Brett Yormark Used Michael Jordan Reference To Announce Colorado

Yormark made it short and simple like Michael Jordan.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #27 Utah’s Sione Vaki (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #27 is Utah's Sione Vaki (S). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Says Family Is ‘Safe And Healthy’ After Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Opinion: Where Things Stand With Colorado’s Apparent Move To Big 12

News trickled yesterday that the Buffs are planning on heading back to the Big 12 from the Pac-12, leaving questions that need answering.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Presidents Reportedly Vote ‘Unanimously’ On Colorado Joining

Big 12 Presidents had a vote to bring the Colorado Buffaloes back to the league.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Drops To CF Monterrey In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake drops to CF Monterrey, 3-1, in the club's final game of the group stage in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Colorado Officially Votes On Departure From Pac-12 For Big 12