Big 12’s Brett Yormark Used Michael Jordan Reference To Announce Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is riding high. After the Colorado Board of Regents formally voted yes on leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big 12 on Thursday, Yormark’s office in Irving, Texas, issued a statement.

Yormark tapped into NBA legend and superstar Michael Jordan for inspiration.

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

“The following statement was released today by the Big 12 Conference, through its Commissioner Brett Yormark, regarding the University of Colorado:

‘They’re back.’”

Like that, a ripple effect was sent through the college sports landscape.

In 1995, Michael Jordan announced his return to the NBA after a short stint in minor league baseball by writing, “I’m back.”

Brett Yormark is making moves in the Big 12

Brett Yormark pulled off what many believed couldn’t be done, plucking another Power Five institution to join his conference. When Yormark introduced himself to the Big 12 at Media Days in 2022, he stated the Big 12 was “open for business.”

The areas of business that he focused on were the Big 12’s media rights, an early exit for Texas and Oklahoma, and conference expansion. By adding Colorado to the conference beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, Yormark has achieved all three before his first official anniversary on August 1.

Brett Yormark wanted to focus on three things when he stepped into the Big 12 Commissioner chair: – Media Rights

– Texas/OU early departure

– Conference Expansion Achieved all three before his one-year anniversary on August 1. Big 12 is definitely open for business. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 27, 2023

What’s next?

The question now becomes, who will Yormark and the Big 12 Board of Directors add next?

UConn has been tossed around as a possibility. Yormark has stated a desire to get into the New York market. But the Pac-12 schools could be vulnerable after Colorado’s departure and the lack of media rights for the league. Does Yormark continue to pounce?

Starting next year, the Big 12 will be at 13 member institutions. Texas and Oklahoma will leave for the SEC and Colorado will officially join.

