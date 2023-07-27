The ‘Betteridge Fire’ burns near Wendover

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire has started a few miles north of Wendover, Utah, Thursday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info reported the Betteridge Fire is on the east slope of the Pilot Mountain Range. The fire is about 100 acres.

Fire officials said six fire engines, four single air tankers, three large air tankers, and a helicopter responded to the fire.

The cause is unknown. No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been called.