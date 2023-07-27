UTAH FIREWATCH
BYU Taps Into Barbie Movie For Big 12 Welcome To Colorado

Jul 27, 2023

PROVO, Utah – The Barbie movie is a blockbuster that has infiltrated pop culture this summer. So naturally, the always creative BYU social media team used Barbie as inspiration for their welcome message to the Colorado Buffaloes.

After Colorado formally announced that they are leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big 12 beginning in 2024, BYU athletics gave a hearty hello to the Buffs.

BYU welcomes Colorado with a Barbie Movie dance

They used the popular dance scene from the Barbie Movie. BYU was one of the Ken’s, along with this year’s Big 12 newcomers UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati. Ryan Gossling (Colorado), also Ken in the movie, couldn’t resist getting in on the dancing action.

Colorado to the Big 12

It’s a big move for the Big 12 to land Colorado. The Buffs were a founding member of the Big 12 in 1996 until they bolted for the Pac-12 in 2010. Despite the lack of on-field success in football, the Buffs have a new sense of energy with hiring Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

Colorado’s Board of Regents voted 9-0 to approve the move from the Pac-12 to rejoin the Pac-12.

When Colorado joins the Big 12, the league will be at 13 members. The membership will include Baylor, BYU, Colorado, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

Colorado will join as a full revenue share member when they arrive next year. BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston will be full revenue shares beginning in 2025.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL Newsradio.

