‘We are running lower than normal;’ Salt Lake City nonprofit thrift store in need of donations

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City organization that serves thousands of low-income people needs help.

The Crossroads Urban Center Thrift Store is in need of donations.

“We are running lower than normal on everything,” said deputy executive director Bill Tibbitts.

The nonprofit serves people with low incomes, disabilities, and people of color and helps them meet basic needs. They ask for bedding, blankets, pots and pans, dishes, new socks, and underwear.

“We see people in all kinds of situations,” Tibbitts said. “We see parents with kids who have outgrown their clothes, we see people who are looking for a new job, and they need something to wear to the interview. We see people who are just out of jail, and the only clothing they have is the ones they’re wearing.”

The center’s clients are given referrals to shop at the store. Tibbitts said they primarily serve working families and many individuals with hands-on jobs.

“With children’s clothing, kids outgrow their clothes, but the clothes aren’t ruined yet,” he said.

The store is giving away more clothing and household items than it sells. The demand is high, but the donations haven’t rebounded since the pandemic when things slowed down.

“We’re in a difficult spot right now because the number of people who need help is back to where it was before the pandemic, or even slightly higher,” Tibbitts said. “The number of people donating is nowhere close to what it was before the pandemic began.”

He said the store is willing to take any clothing donations.

“We’re just grateful for everybody who shows up with something,” Tibbitts said.

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.