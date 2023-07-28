UTAH FIREWATCH
Human remains found at Bear Lake, police say

Jul 27, 2023, 6:49 PM

FILE: Chopper 5 gets a bird's-eye view of Bear Lake. (KSL TV)...

FILE: Chopper 5 gets a bird's-eye view of Bear Lake. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BEAR LAKE, ID — Authorities say that human bones were unexpectedly uncovered on the Idaho side of Bear Lake Thursday morning.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found by a group of people digging in the sand on the shore of Bear Lake.

The sheriff’s office said they are working with the Idaho State University Anthropology Department to examine the site and recover any other remains.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office has no cold cases or unrecovered people that could be linked to the remains.

Police did not provide any photos of the site or the remains.

