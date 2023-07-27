McMurphy: Big 12 Conference ‘Will Add’ 1-3 More Schools After Colorado Addition

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference will add between one and three programs following the addition of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Big 12 Conference “wants to go to 14” teams

The college football insider broke the news during an interview on KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G. on Thursday, July 27.

Shortly after McMurphy’s interview with Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard, the Big 12 and Colorado announced the Buffaloes will officially return to the conference in 2024. CU will reportedly rejoin the league with a full media rights share of $31.7 million per year.

During his conversation on KSL Sports Zone, the college football insider unleashed some breaking news.

McMurphy said that the Big 12 isn’t done expanding its league following the Buffs’ return to the league. He shared that the now 13-team league would look to add between one and three programs alongside Colorado next year.

“I haven’t put it online yet but I’ll give you a little sneak preview. I’ll be reporting that the Big 12 wants to go to 14. They’re not gonna stay at 13,” McMurphy told Olsen and Garrard. “The next question I’m sure is ‘Who’s number 14?’ That is an unknown.”

McMurphy said that the Big 12 has its eyes on Pac-12 team(s). He added that the conference is currently taking the approach of “sitting back” and seeing which teams might “reach out to them” with an interest in joining Colorado in a move to the Big 12. “I don’t think the Big 12 is recruiting anyone right now,” McMurphy highlighted.

Later, McMurphy tweeted more details on his report.

“Big 12 will add b/w 1 & 3 schools to join Colorado in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ,” the insider posted on Twitter. “League will 1st seek others from Pac-12 to join. If none do so, Big 12 would add 1 Group of 5 (UConn, Memphis, SDSU or UNLV) to reach even number of teams in 2024.”

McMurphy told KSL Sports Zone that he thinks the Big 12 would wait as “long as humanly possible” to add from the Pac-12 before turning to expansion via the G5.

Other Pac-12 teams to the Big 12?

In McMurphy’s report for ActionNetwork.com, he wrote that the Arizona Wildcats are the most likely team to link up with CU in 2024.

“Arizona is the most likely Pac-12 candidate to join Colorado in the Big 12, sources said,” McMurphy reported. “Arizona State, Utah, Oregon and Washington also are possibilities from the Pac-12.”

The Pac-12 Conference is still without a new media rights deal and the league’s current contract is set to expire in 2024. The Big 12 is locked in with ESPN and FOX from 2025-31.

