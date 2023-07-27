UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

McMurphy: Big 12 Conference ‘Will Add’ 1-3 More Schools After Colorado Addition

Jul 27, 2023, 7:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference will add between one and three programs following the addition of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

RELATED STORIES

Big 12 Conference “wants to go to 14” teams

The college football insider broke the news during an interview on KSL Sports Zone’s Hans & Scotty G. on Thursday, July 27.

Shortly after McMurphy’s interview with Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard, the Big 12 and Colorado announced the Buffaloes will officially return to the conference in 2024. CU will reportedly rejoin the league with a full media rights share of $31.7 million per year.

During his conversation on KSL Sports Zone, the college football insider unleashed some breaking news.

McMurphy said that the Big 12 isn’t done expanding its league following the Buffs’ return to the league. He shared that the now 13-team league would look to add between one and three programs alongside Colorado next year.

“I haven’t put it online yet but I’ll give you a little sneak preview. I’ll be reporting that the Big 12 wants to go to 14. They’re not gonna stay at 13,” McMurphy told Olsen and Garrard. “The next question I’m sure is ‘Who’s number 14?’ That is an unknown.”

McMurphy said that the Big 12 has its eyes on Pac-12 team(s). He added that the conference is currently taking the approach of “sitting back” and seeing which teams might “reach out to them” with an interest in joining Colorado in a move to the Big 12. “I don’t think the Big 12 is recruiting anyone right now,” McMurphy highlighted.

Later, McMurphy tweeted more details on his report.

“Big 12 will add b/w 1 & 3 schools to join Colorado in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ,” the insider posted on Twitter. “League will 1st seek others from Pac-12 to join. If none do so, Big 12 would add 1 Group of 5 (UConn, Memphis, SDSU or UNLV) to reach even number of teams in 2024.”

McMurphy told KSL Sports Zone that he thinks the Big 12 would wait as “long as humanly possible” to add from the Pac-12 before turning to expansion via the G5.

Other Pac-12 teams to the Big 12?

In McMurphy’s report for ActionNetwork.com, he wrote that the Arizona Wildcats are the most likely team to link up with CU in 2024.

“Arizona is the most likely Pac-12 candidate to join Colorado in the Big 12, sources said,” McMurphy reported. “Arizona State, Utah, Oregon and Washington also are possibilities from the Pac-12.”

The Pac-12 Conference is still without a new media rights deal and the league’s current contract is set to expire in 2024. The Big 12 is locked in with ESPN and FOX from 2025-31.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Excited To Have Colorado As Big 12 Partner Out West

BYU didn't have to wait long to have another Big 12 member in the Mountain Time Zone.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Taps Into Barbie Movie For Big 12 Welcome To Colorado

Hi, Colorado. Hi, Big 12!

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12’s Brett Yormark Used Michael Jordan Reference To Announce Colorado

Yormark made it short and simple like Michael Jordan.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado Officially Votes On Departure From Pac-12 For Big 12

After months of speculation, Colorado will be making a move back to their original roots in the Big 12 from the Pac-12.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #27 Utah’s Sione Vaki (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #27 is Utah's Sione Vaki (S). Throughout the summer...

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Says Family Is ‘Safe And Healthy’ After Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

McMurphy: Big 12 Conference ‘Will Add’ 1-3 More Schools After Colorado Addition