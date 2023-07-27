Instant Replay: Michael Chiesa Wears John Stockton Jersey At UFC 291 Press Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – At the UFC 291 press conference on Thursday, welterweight fighter Michael Chiesa was repping a vintage John Stockton jersey.

Thousands of fans piled into the Salt Palace Convention Center to watch the fighters preview Saturday night. Chiesa got a roar out of the crowd when he entered wearing the jersey of the Jazz legend.

“I’m excited to put on a show in Salt Lake City,” Chiesa said.

Some of the fighters were gifted custom Utah Jazz jerseys.

In honor of the card, the jerseys featured the number 291 and the name of the fighter

Poirier was gifted a custom Utah Jazz jersey 🏀 #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/tnq8SiyGcX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 27, 2023

“I love being on big cards,” Chiesa said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. The bigger the stage, the brighter the lights, the better I perform.”

Chiesa has been fighting in the UFC for over 10 years.

His last fight came in November 2021 and he hasn’t won a fight since beating Neil Magny via unanimous decision in January 2021.

Chiesa faces off against Kevin Holland in UFC 291. Holland has been fighting in the UFC since 2018. His most recent fight was a knockout win against Santiago Ponzinibbio on April 8.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of UFC 291? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.