Town to Town: Tooele Country Fan Fest

Jul 28, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:31 am

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Every summer, thousands of Utahns and out-of-towners head to Tooele County for the Country Fan Fest. Dozens of artists take to the stage over the four-day festival. Music fans get their country fix and experience what Tooele County has to offer.

Casey Scott had a sneak peek of the big weekend on KSL Today.

KSL TV visited Tooele as part of the Town to Town series celebrating Utah with Casey Scott. As part of the celebration you can visit this page to enter to win the KSL TV Prize Pack, which includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven and national parks pass.

Town to Town: Tooele Country Fan Fest