UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Analysis: Running Backs Contract Troubles Could Lead To Locker Room Dissension

Jul 28, 2023, 11:25 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – Saquon Barkley worked out his contract squabble with the New York Giants and showed up for training camp. Josh Jacobs is holding out with the Las Vegas Raiders. Le’Veon Bell once sat out the entire season after getting the franchise tag.

Different running backs. Same problem. No solution on the horizon.

NFL teams have devalued running backs to the point where Bell’s franchise total just five years ago was significantly higher at $14.5 million. The tag for Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard was $10.1 million this season.

Bell played on the franchise tag in 2017 but sat out the following year in Pittsburgh and ended up going to the New York Jets. The two-time All-Pro wasn’t the same player he was with the Steelers and ended up bouncing around from Kansas City to Baltimore to Tampa Bay.

“My franchise tag was 14.5 and I walked away from it,” Bell said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “It’s a respect thing. You told me you were going to do this for me but you didn’t. … I could’ve just ignored it, went inside the locker room and had been playing. But that wouldn’t have made me happy and I’m sure inside the locker room, everybody would’ve felt it and, as a team, we wouldn’t have been good. I feel that’s the same with Saquon. He’s trying to be the best he can, but obviously deep down, he’s not happy because he wanted to be compensated. He still wants his teammates to be good so he showed up.”

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Barkley and the Giants agreed on a one-year deal that raised his contract value to $11 million with incentives. He had threatened to skip the season because the Giants didn’t give him a long-term deal but he had a change of heart.

“I could sit here and lie to you and be like, ‘I wasn’t disappointed, I wasn’t this and that and the third,’” Barkley said. “That would just be a flat-out lie. But I am mature enough to understand that it’s a business and understand that deals don’t get done every year.”

Barkley accounted for 29.1% of New York’s offense last year but he watched the Giants give quarterback Daniel Jones ($160 million) and left tackle Andrew Thomas ($117.5 million) big money while he had no leverage.

Barkley said all the right things Thursday and isn’t holding any grudges.

“I’m all about my teammates and my brothers getting paid,” he said. “I’m all about success coming to them. … Those guys deserve it. I’m so happy for them. You see all throughout the league, there are people that get paid every single year, and I’m happy for those guys, too. But what I will say, for the running back position, not speaking necessarily on my teammates that got signed, there are a lot of running backs out here that are pivotal, key points to teams having success in this league, and helping teams have success in this league. The way that we are getting devalued, it’s not fair at all. But life’s not fair.”

There was no anger or bitterness in Barkley’s voice when he spoke to reporters. It speaks to his strong character. But it’s natural for members of the position group to express frustration and disappointment. Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris and others have spoken out. They met virtually last week to discuss ways to remedy the situation.

Some guys have quietly pointed out to The Associated Press and questioned why some injury-prone players at other positions got lucrative contracts. That’s a departure from the old code players have among themselves. Don’t begrudge someone else getting paid.

“I thought it was an unwritten rule,” said Bell, who recently partnered with OnlyFans to promote his new career in music and boxing. “I thought you weren’t supposed to count other people’s money but when it was my turn, everybody was in my pocket worried about what I was making.”

On some teams, that could lead to dissension in the locker room.

“It subconsciously affects it,” Bell said.

RELATED STORIES

It’s not a concern in New York because Barkley has handled his business professionally. Time will tell how it plays out in other cities.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

The NBA reportedly sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star's trade request.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ranking Candidates For Next Wave Of Potential Big 12 Expansion

Who does the Big 12 Conference land next in conference realignment? Exploring the candidates.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Beleaguered Pac-12 Says It Will Pursue Expansion With CU, USC, UCLA Leaving Next Year

The Pac-12 Conference issued a statement aimed at stability after Colorado became the third school in a year to announce plans to leave.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 for 2023 is on. Coming in at #26 is Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall said he's trying to "soak it all in" during his first week of training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Analysis: Running Backs Contract Troubles Could Lead To Locker Room Dissension