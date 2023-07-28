UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Gives Colorado, Deion Sanders ‘Tremendous Benefits’

Jul 28, 2023, 12:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Getting Colorado back to the Big 12 Conference means the league inherits one of college football’s stars, Coach Prime Deion Sanders.

Sanders hasn’t coached a game yet for the Buffs. He turned around Jackson State overnight, making them an FCS power for the past three seasons. Now he will look to do the same on the field at Colorado.

Off the field, Coach Prime has already made his impact felt on the Buffs and college football at large.

Deion Sanders provided the “Prime Effect”

The Big 12, led by Brett Yormark, who loves brands, was aware of Coach Prime and his impact on the sport. Colorado athletic director Rick George recognizes that Sanders’ brand played a role.

“We’ve certainly talked about the ‘Prime Effect’ a lot. And certainly, him becoming our head football coach,” said George after the Big 12 move. “If you look at our social media accounts, and all of the different areas that you can measure on the impact that he’s had, again, I’m certain that a 1-11 team that has struggled like we have, with him being involved, was significant.”

Moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 beginning in 2024 reunites Colorado with old Big Eight rivals such as Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State. It also gets Colorado into parts of the country where Coach Prime has made top priorities in his recruiting efforts.

“I will tell you there are tremendous benefits for being in the Big 12 for the direction that Coach Prime is going as it relates to recruiting. Being able to play in Orlando against UCF, where he’s recruited very heavily. The state of Texas has always been a priority for us, and now [we’re] playing four teams in that area.”

RELATED STORIES

Seven of Colorado’s eight commits in the 2024 recruiting class are from the central and eastern time zones.

“You look at Houston, and Houston has always been a favorable market for us in recruiting. Think back to Alfred Williams, Kanavis McGee, and Chris Hudson, and some of those guys. That area, the fifth largest market in the country, also was a factor in that decision.”

Stability for Colorado played a large role

Along with the recruiting benefits, George and Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano cited athletic and academic stability as a reason for the move.

“It really came down to, as we looked at this, we looked at the stability we could get in the Big 12,” George said. “And the time slot and the partners that they have in the media area. That was a significant factor for us as we made this decision.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow MMitch’scoverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from UUtah’ssports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

The NBA reportedly sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star's trade request.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ranking Candidates For Next Wave Of Potential Big 12 Expansion

Who does the Big 12 Conference land next in conference realignment? Exploring the candidates.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Beleaguered Pac-12 Says It Will Pursue Expansion With CU, USC, UCLA Leaving Next Year

The Pac-12 Conference issued a statement aimed at stability after Colorado became the third school in a year to announce plans to leave.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 for 2023 is on. Coming in at #26 is Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall said he's trying to "soak it all in" during his first week of training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Big 12 Gives Colorado, Deion Sanders ‘Tremendous Benefits’