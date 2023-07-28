Man shot near Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in the middle of the night after being found near the Jordan River Parkway Trail in North Salt Lake.

At 12:16 AM on Friday morning, police responded to a report of a wounded person. They found him near 250 N and the entrance of Jordan River Parkway Trail and immediately administered emergency medical care.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital. The Salt Lake Police Department said his injury was non-life-threatening.

Detectives are working to piece together the rest of the details and intend to interview the victim when he is able.