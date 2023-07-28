UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man shot near Jordan River

Jul 28, 2023, 2:30 PM

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in the middle of the night after being found near the Jordan River Parkway Trail in North Salt Lake.

At 12:16 AM on Friday morning, police responded to a report of a wounded person. They found him near 250 N and the entrance of Jordan River Parkway Trail and immediately administered emergency medical care.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital. The Salt Lake Police Department said his injury was non-life-threatening.

Detectives are working to piece together the rest of the details and intend to interview the victim when he is able.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Mark Anthony Ott...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utahn who murdered child keeps attacking fellow inmates, prosecutor says

A Layton man already serving a sentence of up to life in prison for causing the horrific death of a 6-year-old girl in 2002 and injuring two others is facing new charges — again.

16 hours ago

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

2 days ago

FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May ...

Associated Press

Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison

Three men ensnarled in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting have been ordered freed from prison by a judge who deemed their lengthy sentences “unduly harsh and unjust” and decried the FBI's role in radicalizing them in a plot to blow up New York synagogues and shoot down National Guard planes.

2 days ago

Esperanza Elementary School students...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com 

Community helps West Valley elementary school recoup after burglary

A recently burglarized West Valley elementary school is well on its way to recouping $12,000 in losses thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

2 days ago

The picture of one of the vehicles used in the reported attempted abduction. (San Juan County Sherr...

Michael Houck

San Juan sheriffs warn of attempted abductions and suspicious activity

San Juan County authorities are warning residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity during the night hours.

2 days ago

handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Kearns father charged with child abuse, accused of acting ‘like a monster’

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns man is facing multiple charges accusing him of biting, choking, and using a wooden object to beat his children. Sid Anthony Morris, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. He is accused of abusing his three children, all of […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Man shot near Jordan River