Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall said he’s trying to “soak it all in” during his first week of training camp with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Jaren Hall at Minnesota Vikings training camp

The rookie spoke during the opening week of Minnesota’s training camp. According to multiple sources covering the Vikings, Hall looked “impressive” during the first days of camp.

RELATED: Exclusive: Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Discusses NFL Draft, Early Moments With Vikings

During his time with the media on July 27, Hall discussed the Vikings’ offense, learning from Kirk Cousins, and building chemistry with his coaches and teammates.

The former BYU quarterback is trying to “soak it all in” before Minnesota kicks off its preseason schedule in August.

“No expectations, you know,” Hall said of his first year in the league. “[The] goal is to get better. [The] goal is to have value on the team somehow but just soak it all up as much as possible and carry that over to next year.”

#Vikings Rookie QB Jaren Hall post-practice today at his first NFL training camp. His main goal is to simply “soak it all in” pic.twitter.com/6RBTrBKyAv — Matt Kennedy (@TheMattKennedy) July 28, 2023

The former Cougar standout was asked to compare Minnesota’s offense to the one Hall ran at BYU.

“A lot of similarities,” Hall said. “The way we throw the ball, push it downfield. The run game, you know, everything starts up front with the O-line and that’s kind of what I’m used to in my five years at BYU. So I think a lot of it’s transitioned but obviously a lot more scheme, a lot more concepts that we run here, and so just getting used to those and getting experience has been the biggest difference.”

Hall said that the opportunity of learning from a veteran player in Kirk Cousins has led him to try and absorb as much information as possible.

“Take in all the info you can. I mean, anytime time he’s speaking, you know, find something that’s of value,” Hall said of Cousins. “You know, he’s played a lot of years in this league and spent a lot of time in life and whatnot. So everything he says has great value and I’m just trying to soak it all in.”

The former BYU star added that it’s been beneficial to have a former quarterback as his head coach. Before his coaching career, Kevin O’Connell was a standout player at San Diego State and played in the NFL from 2008-12.

Hall said one of the differences in playcalling between college and professional football is no longer looking over to the sideline like plays were signaled in during his time at BYU.

#Vikings Rookie QB Jaren Hall looking smooth at Rookie Mini-Camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/pzcogCzwmn — VikesVėrified (@VikesVV) May 15, 2023

The rookie was also asked about Minnesota’s quarterback competition with Cousins is entering the final year of his contract and Nick Mullens having primarily served as a backup in the NFL.

“My only focus right now is to get a grasp of this offense,” Hall said. “Until that, there’s no conversation whatsoever about that. So you’ve got to be able to prove you can run the offense and I’m still in that stage right now.”

Minnesota Vikings Schedule

Hall and the Vikings open their preseason schedule on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Minnesota’s 2023 regular season opener is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland