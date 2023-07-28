UTAH FIREWATCH
60 in 60: #26 Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (Cornerback)

Jul 28, 2023, 1:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #26 is Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (CB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

In 2022, Vaughn came in at No. 51 on the 60 in 60.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn

Vaughn is a junior from Beaumont, Texas.

As a quarterback in high school, Vaughn was named first-team all-district as a senior and finished in the top three in voting for district MVP. He threw for 854 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 1,049 yards during his senior season.

Vaughn joined Utah in 2020 as a walk-on in the fall, playing in four games, while seeing action on defense against Washington and Washington State. He had one tackle and an interception in his first season with the Utes.

During the 2021 season, Vaughn played in 13 games with four starts, he suffered a season-ending injury in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon and missed the Rose Bowl game against Ohio State. He finished the regular season with 20 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, and four pass breakups.

“Converted quarterback out of high school, moved him to corner when he got to campus,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said of Vaughn in 2022. “That was the plan when we recruited, he knew that and has embraced that role. He’s going to be outstanding. The ceiling for Zemaiah is very high.”

Last season, Vaughn helped Utah win its second consecutive Pac-12 Conference title. He recorded 23 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

This fall, Vaughn and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

