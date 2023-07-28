Update: Fire at St. George pool supply building is contained

GEORGE, Utah — A fire spiraled black smoke into St. George skies Friday afternoon and caused the evacuation of businesses.

The initial call went out at 1:40 p.m.

The fire spread to pallets, and hot tubs, and damaged a pool supply building in an industrial area at 446 Park Street a fire department spokesperson said.

Officers Tiffany Mitchell with St. George Police Department asked residents to stay away from the area in what she called a structure fire and asked people to keep clear of the dangerous and chaotic scene.

“If you are anywhere in town you can see the smoke,” she said.

Investigators have not determined a cause.