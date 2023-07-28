UTAH FIREWATCH
Motorcyclist critical after collision with UTA shuttle

Jul 28, 2023, 3:30 PM

Scene of the crash shows the UTA shuttle and the crushed motorcycle in the middle of an intersectio...

Scene of the crash shows the UTA shuttle and the crushed motorcycle in the middle of an intersection. (Meghan Thackrey/KSL TV)

(Meghan Thackrey/KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a UTA shuttle on Redwood Road in North Salt Lake. The person struck has not been identified.

A motorcyclist and UTA shuttle collided in the middle of an intersection on Friday afternoon. The motorcyclist has been taken to a hospital and the crash site is being secured. Traffic is closed in both directions around 2320 South and Redwood Road. Drivers in the are are advised to use alternate routes and to check UDOT Traffic for live traffic updates.

