UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utahn who murdered child keeps attacking fellow inmates, prosecutor says

Jul 28, 2023, 2:53 PM

Mark Anthony Ott...

Mark Anthony Ott, 59, convicted of killing a 6-year-old girl in 2002, is facing charges in several cases for allegedly attacking other inmates while in prison. (Utah Department of Corrections)

(Utah Department of Corrections)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

GUNNISON, Utah — A Layton man already serving a sentence of up to life in prison for causing the horrific death of a 6-year-old girl in 2002 and injuring two others is facing new charges — again.

Mark Anthony Ott, 59, was charged Tuesday in 6th District Court with aggravated assault by a prisoner. Because of his history of attacking other inmates, prosecutors are seeking to have Ott classified as a habitual violent offender, which enhances his charge to a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 1, 2002, Ott went to his estranged wife’s home, stabbed her boyfriend multiple times and his own step-daughter. The stabbing victims fled the home and hid and managed to survive. But Ott then used gasoline to set the house on fire. Lacey Lawrence, 6, who was sleeping at the house that night, was killed.

In 2004, Ott — who was facing the possibility of receiving the death penalty — was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated murder.

He appealed his sentence to the Utah Supreme Court, which determined that Ott had ineffective assistance of counsel and ordered a new sentence. In 2012, he was re-sentenced to what amounts to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

But according to Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels, Ott knows he’s never getting out of prison and “quite frankly, he doesn’t care” about his behavior while incarcerated.

“The guy is a problem,” he told KSL.com. “It’s only a matter of time before he kills somebody.”

According to court records:

  • Ott pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted assault by a prisoner in 2007 for an incident at the Utah State Prison in Draper.
  • In 2019, he attacked a doctor at the prison and pleaded guilty to assault by a prisoner and was sentenced to another term of one to 5 years in prison.
  • In May 2022, Ott “smashed” another inmate’s head into a cell door at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in an “unprovoked” attack, and “then grabbed the victim’s throat with both hands and choked the victim, who later reported that he thought he was going to die,” according to charging documents. He is charged in that case with aggravated assault by a prisoner, a first-degree felony.
  • In September, Ott again attacked another inmate at the Gunnison facility, knocking him to the ground and “knocking the victim unconscious. The defendant then choked, punched, kicked and stomped the victim while the victim was unconscious,” charging documents state. He faces another charge of aggravated assault by a prisoner in this case.

In his latest charge filed Tuesday, Ott is accused yet again of assaulting another inmate.

Daniels says it’s frustrating that more can’t be done with a person like Ott and he would like to see state lawmakers give law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to deal with a person who is already serving a life sentence but continues to commit violent crimes.

Even though the other inmates are incarcerated for a reason, he says they deserve to be able to serve their time without having to worry about being attacked at random.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Man shot near Jordan River

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital in the middle of the night after being found near the Jordan River Parkway Trail in North Salt Lake.

16 hours ago

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

2 days ago

FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday May ...

Associated Press

Judge questions FBI’s role in post-9/11 sting and orders 3 of ‘Newburgh Four’ freed from prison

Three men ensnarled in an infamous post-9/11 terrorism sting have been ordered freed from prison by a judge who deemed their lengthy sentences “unduly harsh and unjust” and decried the FBI's role in radicalizing them in a plot to blow up New York synagogues and shoot down National Guard planes.

2 days ago

Esperanza Elementary School students...

Sydnee Gonzalez, KSL.com 

Community helps West Valley elementary school recoup after burglary

A recently burglarized West Valley elementary school is well on its way to recouping $12,000 in losses thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

2 days ago

The picture of one of the vehicles used in the reported attempted abduction. (San Juan County Sherr...

Michael Houck

San Juan sheriffs warn of attempted abductions and suspicious activity

San Juan County authorities are warning residents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity during the night hours.

2 days ago

handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Kearns father charged with child abuse, accused of acting ‘like a monster’

KEARNS, Utah — A Kearns man is facing multiple charges accusing him of biting, choking, and using a wooden object to beat his children. Sid Anthony Morris, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. He is accused of abusing his three children, all of […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Utahn who murdered child keeps attacking fellow inmates, prosecutor says