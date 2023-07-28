UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

Jul 28, 2023, 3:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca AZ Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

The 16-year-old trained at Barcelona’s La Masia academy and tried out for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Petrie suited up for the United States U-16 National Team in 2023 and found the back of the net in his debut.

He has shown the ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball in his young career.

The Monarchs’ schedule runs through September. It is unknown at this time when Petrie will make his debut with the club.

RSL has been busy this year. They recently acquired Chicho Arango from Liga MX and Nelson Palacio from Atletico Nacional.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna also played for Barca Academy.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of teh Real Monarchs and Sean Petrie? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell as a player his team "wanted to build around."

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What To Expect From All Fights At UFC 291

A total of 24 fighters will face off in 12 fights as part of UFC 291 on Saturday night in the Delta Center.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL: Top Moments From Opening Week Of NFL Training Camps

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and the first week of training camp has wrapped up for the league's 32 franchises.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

The NBA reportedly sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star's trade request.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ranking Candidates For Next Wave Of Potential Big 12 Expansion

Who does the Big 12 Conference land next in conference realignment? Exploring the candidates.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Beleaguered Pac-12 Says It Will Pursue Expansion With CU, USC, UCLA Leaving Next Year

The Pac-12 Conference issued a statement aimed at stability after Colorado became the third school in a year to announce plans to leave.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie