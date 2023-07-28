Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca AZ Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

The 16-year-old trained at Barcelona’s La Masia academy and tried out for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Sources: Real Salt Lake sign highly-rated USYNT midfielder Sean Petrie. Deal with RSL’s second team in MLS Next Pro initially. Petrie, 16, was with Barca AZ academy. He trained at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy this year. Trialed with Sporting CP too. https://t.co/zCn3bEIF39 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 28, 2023

Petrie suited up for the United States U-16 National Team in 2023 and found the back of the net in his debut.

He has shown the ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball in his young career.

The Monarchs’ schedule runs through September. It is unknown at this time when Petrie will make his debut with the club.

RSL has been busy this year. They recently acquired Chicho Arango from Liga MX and Nelson Palacio from Atletico Nacional.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna also played for Barca Academy.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT Pro games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

