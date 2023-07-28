Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star’s trade request, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

NBA advises teams & Damian Lillard on trade request

The Athletic and Stadium reporter broke the news of the memo and the league’s conversation with Lillard on Friday, July 28.

RELATED: Damian Lillard Requests Trade From Blazers, Prefers Heat

Charania reported that the NBA sent a memo to its 32 teams letting them know that the league has interviewed the Portland Trail Blazers guard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, about Lillard’s request that he only be traded to the Miami Heat.

“The league advised both Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments of this sort, as far as him only wanting to play in Miami will potentially subject him to discipline, I’m told if those comments continue,” Charania said on The Rally show.

The NBA insider added that the National Basketball Players Association was sent a “warning” about other players making similar remarks in the future and potential penalties for those comments.

“As well as a warning to the NBPA that any future comments by players, their agents that are similar to the ones as far as ‘I only want to play for this specific team’ in a trade request, if that’s made, that could also be subject to potential discipline as well.”

According to Charania, Lillard’s agent “denied” telling teams that the former Weber State standout would only play in Miami. The insider said that the league spoke with multiple teams and that Goodwin’s comments were “consistent for the most part.”

Damian Lillard requests trade from Blazers

RELATED: Utah Jazz Reportedly Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

On July 1, Lillard reportedly told the Blazers that he wanted to be moved and requested that he be traded to the Heat. A day before Lillard’s request, NBA free agency opened on June 30.

“Breaking: Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among leading suitors for one of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players ever.”

Lillard prefers Heat in trade

“ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne : Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Charania added to his initial reporting that Lillard let the Blazers know he wants to be traded to the Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Wojnarowski added the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers into the mix as teams interested in acquiring Lillard this offseason.

RELATED: What Would A Damian Lillard Trade Look Like?

“The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources tell ESPN,” the ESPN insider posted on Twitter. “The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets.”

RELATED STORIES

Last season, the Blazers had a record of 33-49. Portland has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Lillard’s best playoff run with Portland came in the 2018-19 season when the Blazers reached the Western Conference Finals.

After owning the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Trail Blazers look to be in rebuild mode with young guards in Anfernee Simons and rookie Scoot Henderson.

About Damian Lillard

Before his time as a professional, Lillard was a standout player for the Weber State men’s basketball team. He left Weber State as the program’s second-leading scorer all-time.

Lillard played for the Wildcats from 2008-12.

He scored 1,934 points during his time as a Wildcat. His jersey was retired by the university in 2017.

Lillard was drafted by Portland with the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In 2022, Lillard was recognized as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in history.

He’s played his entire professional career in Portland.

