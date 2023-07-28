LocalsInTheNFL: Top Moments From Opening Week Of NFL Training Camps

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and the first week of training camp has wrapped up for the league’s 32 franchises and players with ties to the state of Utah.

Top NFL training camp moments

Veteran players reported to their respective training camps between July 21-26.

Some organizations had rookie players arrive at camp a few days before the veteran players, including some local NFL players.

#LocalsInTheNFL

Here are the top moments from the opening week of training camp for the #LocalsInTheNFL:

Former Utah Utes

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons

Former Utah standout and NFL rookie Clark Phillips III is quickly making an impact on the Atlanta Falcons’ defense with an interception and pass breakup during the first week of camp.

Drake London vs rookie CB Clark Phillips III. Phillips comes away with it! #Falcons pic.twitter.com/l5q1Vz7z8a — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 27, 2023

#Falcons WR Josh Ali working against rookie CB Clark Phillips III. Phillips again with a great play. pic.twitter.com/8x2FYqog1c — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 28, 2023

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens

Former Utah and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley showed off the arm that helped him earn Pro Bowl honors last season.

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens

Former Utah defensive back Marcus Williams hopes to make more big plays, like the one below, for the Ravens this season.

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills

Former Utah and new Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is quickly developing chemistry with NFL star Josh Allen.

A dose of Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid during positional drills. The duo continues to display great chemistry day after day. During team drills, Allen found Kincaid over the middle for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/N9w7akGmjc — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 28, 2023

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos

After missing last season due to a knee injury, former Utah standout Tim Patrick is back on the field for the Denver Broncos.

Glad to have ya back out there, @Tpstreets. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1QNyIxoyMj — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2023

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts

Former Utah standout Zack Moss showed off the proper technique for carrying a football with some assistance from his newborn child.

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky was activated for the PUP list and was on the field practicing for the San Francisco 49ers.

And look who it is, Mitch Wishnowsky is in fact healthy and practicing today. #49ersCamp pic.twitter.com/mdFdzj76Fo — Amiliano “Amil” Fragoso (@AmilianoFragoso) July 27, 2023

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders

Former Utah standout Cody Barton is already making an impression on his new team, the Washington Commanders.

Jacoby Brissett picked off by Cody Barton #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RvOYFvbGD3 — Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) July 28, 2023

Former BYU Cougars

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns

After tearing his ACL last season, former BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki is on the practice field with the Cleveland Browns.

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – Jacksonville Jaguars

Former BYU standout and NFL rookie Kaleb Hayes showed off his work ethic with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kaleb Hayes the first guy out on the field warming up pic.twitter.com/8B4Y9ZmTFp — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs

Former BYU and now Super Bowl champion tight end Matt Bushman showed off his hands during the first week of camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Don’t forget about Matt Bushman pic.twitter.com/nnyxnFBL4h — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 23, 2023

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers

Former BYU defensive back Michael Davis continued to knock down passes for the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Michael Davis with the pass break up ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PfLSriM3lL — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) July 28, 2023

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams

Former BYU wide receiver and NFL rookie Puka Nacua has been connecting with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Ready for Puka Nacua x Stafford Szn🔥#Ramshouse pic.twitter.com/Vzd7QcXyga — LaQuan Jones (@RealDealFantasy) July 20, 2023

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is doing his best to absorb as much information as possible during the Minnesota Vikings’ training camp.

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints

Former BYU star and current NFL tight end Taysom Hill took reps at quarterback with the New Orleans Saints.

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints

Former BYU standout Jamaal Williams continued to be his hilarious self during his first camp with the New Orleans Saints.

Everyone tell @jswaggdaddy he’s looking a little thinner 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hWC0rd0mVC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 28, 2023

Jamaal Williams is “not impressed” by the beignets in New Orleans 😅 pic.twitter.com/rFO7S1HqoT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 28, 2023

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets

After a rocky couple of seasons to start his NFL career, former BYU star Zach Wilson seems to be enjoying football again with his idol Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson talk shop pic.twitter.com/biw9apX1vZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 25, 2023

Zach Wilson makes a BEAUTIFUL throw to a wide open Kenny Yeboah over the middle for a big gain 🎯🔥 Zach Wilson has been looking really good since Aaron Rodgers got here & I LOVE IT We see you out there Zach Looking good 🫡#Jets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/SJhukZEs8s — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 27, 2023

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers

Former BYU great Fred Warner showed he’s more than just a talented football player for the San Francisco 49ers.

Fred Warner is a man of many talents 🤹‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oNv9aiX8ua — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 26, 2023

Former Utah State Aggies

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers

Former USU standout Jordan Love showed off his accurate arm during his first week of training camp as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Jordan Love showing off his accuracy early on. pic.twitter.com/2nsG9sAi5W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 26, 2023

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks

Former Utah State great Bobby Wagner is back where he belongs, a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Bobby Wagner, back with the Seahawks after a season with the Rams, addressed fans after practice and got a massive ovation. “I’m excited I got the right colors back on.” pic.twitter.com/z5tKP1RoC6 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) July 26, 2023

Bobby Wagner is very much back pic.twitter.com/HvmtzxJDhp — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) July 26, 2023

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No longer a rookie, former USU wideout Deven Thompkins is still showing off his wheels as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Second year wide receiver Deven Thompkins might be the fastest player on the Buccaneers’ roster. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/Ghs8pBdFi8 — Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG) July 28, 2023

Former Weber State Wildcats

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints

After a breakout rookie campaign, watch out for former Weber State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in 2023.

Former High School Standouts

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Arizona Cardinals (Hunter/Oregon State)

Former Hunter High standout Noah Togiai is making plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

More Clayton Tune… The rookie hits TE Noah Togiai downfield.#BirdGang pic.twitter.com/dSCUOErIxV — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) July 28, 2023

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor)

Former East High standout Siaki Ika is ready for his rookie year with the Cleveland Browns.

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys (Brighton/Stanford)

Former Brighton standout Simi Fehoko is eyeing a strong sophomore season in the league.

Dak throwing the deep ball to Simi Fehoko pic.twitter.com/eobKVWDbv9 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2023

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon)

Former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell is “on a mission” with high expectations in 2023.

Penei Sewell agreed with Dan Campbell’s assessment of him, that’s he’s “on a mission.” He said there’s a bigger purpose: the team. pic.twitter.com/1rKRXBy1SB — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 28, 2023

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford)

Still in Texas, former Bingham standout Dalton Schultz will now catch passes from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

CJ Stroud to Dalton Schultz pic.twitter.com/xGZbcMlnGl — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) July 28, 2023

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame)

Former Orem standout Alohi Gilman continued to bat down passes for the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

Alohi Gilman with a PBU pic.twitter.com/pP3YR0KC6X — Garrett Sisti (@GarrettSisti) July 27, 2023

Marcus Kemp – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (Layton/Hawaii)

Former Layton standout Marcus Kemp is no longer in Kansas City and eyes to make his mark with the Washington Commanders.

Jake Fromm to Marcus Kemp pic.twitter.com/74SQ1wUrVO — Mason (@Mason_Kinnahan) July 28, 2023

