UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

Utah refugees need help with back to school supplies  

Jul 28, 2023, 6:57 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Kids are getting ready to go back to school in just a few weeks and one thing experts emphasize: if kids feel secure at home, they’ll do better in the classroom. 

One group is hoping to create that confidence for students but needs your help.  

Everyday supplies–diapers, soaps, and detergents—things we might not think twice about, are the everyday supplies Osman Hassan lived without for 12 years. 

“Being a refugee, that’s the toughest life one can go through,” Hassan said.

From the refugee camps to Utah, Hassan arrived 20 years ago in the Beehive State and has since built his family of seven here. 

“I wish for them to live a better life and also contribute back to the community and help other refugees,” said Hassan. 

Part of giving his kids a better life is getting them to school.  

That’s where the Utah Refugee Connection comes in.  

Utah Refugee Connection was created to help refugees get the supplies and resources they couldn’t find on their own.  

Amy Dott, the executive director of Utah Refugee Connection, said they provide backpacks every year for refugees.  

“Last year we gave out 5,000 backpacks,” Dott said.  

All of those backpacks were full of supplies: crayons, pencils, notebooks, and binders, just to name a few.  

But Dott said she’s nervous about this year – they have less than 1,000 backpacks donated and their back-to-school day supply pick-up is just a few weeks away. 

“The goal is to give a backpack and these school supplies to build confidence for them starting the school year,” Dott said. 

A donation that provides confidence for the kids and community support for parents like Hassan.  

“I hope for them that they can have the real, American dream,” said Hassan.  

There is a donation drive on July 31 and August 2 at their Sharehouse in Salt Lake City. 

There are also different donation drop-off locations from St. George to Logan.  

Donation information can be found here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

Football practice in the heat...

Larry D. Curtis and Ladd Egan

As youth football practices kicks off, high temperatures bring danger

While the current heatwave doesn't bring autumn sports to mind, tryouts and practice have started for youth sports programs, leaving coaches and parents responsible to know what to do in all this heat.

4 days ago

A banner for "Show Up for Teachers" conference. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Utah’s first lady hosts conference for educators focusing on mental health

Thousands of Utah teachers and community leaders joined Utah's First Lady Abby Cox in a conference to focus on educators' mental health.

10 days ago

Air purifier...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Deadline nearing for Utah schools to get free air purifiers

Back-to-school preparations aren’t quite in full swing yet, but time is already running out for a program local doctors say could make a difference in your child’s brain development and learning at school. 

17 days ago

School supplies photo...

Parija Kavilanz, CNN

Back-to-school spending is forecast to drop 10% as inflation bites

Shopping for back-to-school essentials, such as clothes, shoes, and electronics, will be a bigger struggle for families this year who are trying to manage their household budgets with less disposable incomes because of inflation.

17 days ago

remote learning after snow storm...

Katija Stjepovic, KSL TV

Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday’s snowstorm

Friday’s early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes.

8 months ago

This week KSL+ looks at what school districts describe as “chronic absenteeism” in Utah’s sch...

Matt Rascon

KSL+: The Impact of pandemic and “chronic absenteeism” in Utah schools

Months into the new school year, the pandemic’s impact on students is coming into focus.

9 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Utah refugees need help with back to school supplies  