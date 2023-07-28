Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner landed on the NFL’s Top 100 players list ahead of another season.

Wagner’s spot on the NFL’s Top 100 was revealed on Thursday, July 27. Wagner became the second player with ties to the state of Utah to join the list. The former USU standout joined former BYU and current New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams.

The former Aggie linebacker was ranked No. 62 in the league. It was Wagner’s eighth time landing on the NFL Top 100.

Last season, Wagner was ranked No. 29 on the list ahead of his lone season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, the linebacker was No. 21. Wagner was No. 13 before the 2020 season.

No. 62 on the Top 100 for @Bwagz. pic.twitter.com/z91xk9dSt7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 27, 2023

After one season in Los Angeles, the Rams released the veteran linebacker in February. In March, Wagner signed a one-year deal to return to the Seahawks.

In 2023, the Seahawks posted a 9-8 record and qualified for the postseason. Seattle fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The Seahawks begin their 2023 preseason slate at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Seattle opens the regular season at home against the Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

I can not wait to play. So much to prove pic.twitter.com/VCSYKlO5dD — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) July 27, 2023

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

Earlier in 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

During his NFL career, the former USU standout had recorded 1,523 total tackles, 900 solo tackles, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 65 pass breakups, and a touchdown in 168 career games.

