UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023

Jul 28, 2023, 7:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner landed on the NFL’s Top 100 players list ahead of another season.

Wagner’s spot on the NFL’s Top 100 was revealed on Thursday, July 27. Wagner became the second player with ties to the state of Utah to join the list. The former USU standout joined former BYU and current New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams.

RELATED: Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List

The former Aggie linebacker was ranked No. 62 in the league. It was Wagner’s eighth time landing on the NFL Top 100.

Last season, Wagner was ranked No. 29 on the list ahead of his lone season as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, the linebacker was No. 21. Wagner was No. 13 before the 2020 season.

After one season in Los Angeles, the Rams released the veteran linebacker in February. In March, Wagner signed a one-year deal to return to the Seahawks.

In 2023, the Seahawks posted a 9-8 record and qualified for the postseason. Seattle fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The Seahawks begin their 2023 preseason slate at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Seattle opens the regular season at home against the Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Bobby Wagner

RELATED STORIES

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West rival on March 31, 2022. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8, 2022.

In 2022, the Rams finished in third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record. Los Angeles failed to qualify for the NFL Playoffs after winning the Super Bowl last season. Wagner recorded 140 total tackles, 81 solo tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups as a member of the Rams.

Earlier in 2023, the former USU standout received his ninth career AP All-Pro honor. Wagner has been named to the All-Pro first team six times and three times to the second team during his 11-year NFL career.

During his NFL career, the former USU standout had recorded 1,523 total tackles, 900 solo tackles, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 65 pass breakups, and a touchdown in 168 career games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell as a player his team "wanted to build around."

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What To Expect From All Fights At UFC 291

A total of 24 fighters will face off in 12 fights as part of UFC 291 on Saturday night in the Delta Center.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL: Top Moments From Opening Week Of NFL Training Camps

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and the first week of training camp has wrapped up for the league's 32 franchises.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

The NBA reportedly sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star's trade request.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ranking Candidates For Next Wave Of Potential Big 12 Expansion

Who does the Big 12 Conference land next in conference realignment? Exploring the candidates.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023