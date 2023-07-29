UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Weber County corrections assistant accused of distributing drugs to inmates

Jul 29, 2023, 10:33 AM

A Weber County Sheriff's Office employee was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for ...

A Weber County Sheriff's Office employee was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in a correctional facility. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA


KSL.com

OGDEN, UTAH — A Weber County Sheriff’s Office employee has been accused of distributing drugs to inmates at the Weber County Jail.

Jennica Lee Massie, 38, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in a correctional facility, Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Marigoni said.

Ogden police and the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force began investigations at the Weber County Jail in April after learning that inmates were getting access to narcotics, including Suboxone.

“During the investigation, we learned through interviews and recorded jail calls that one method of getting the narcotics into the jail was being utilized through an employee at the jail, Jennica Massie,” police said in a booking affidavit.

A detective texted Massie undercover on Thursday, making arrangements to have some Suboxone delivered to Massie, the affidavit said. Massie met the detective at a predesignated location, where she took the package of Suboxone and was arrested while holding it, per the affidavit.

“Jennica Massie is an employee at the Weber County Jail and has been supplying inmates with narcotics, presenting a danger to the community,” police said in the affidavit. “Massie has also warned an inmate of an upcoming search of the jail facility, obstructing justice.”

Massie has worked as a civilian corrections officer with Weber County since July 2021, the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Friday. She has been placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.

Three other employees who worked with Massie have also been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said in the statement. Ongoing investigations by the Weber County Attorney’s Office may reveal more accomplices, per the statement.

“The illegal introduction of controlled substances into a correctional facility poses risks to the health and safety of employees, volunteers and those incarcerated in our facility,” the sheriff’s office said. “Criminal charges will be pursued against anyone attempting to introduce controlled substances into the facility illegally.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A former youth detention center officer will serve at least eight years and up to life in prison fo...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Ex-youth detention officer sent to prison for sexually abusing teen inmate

The victim told police Allen took her to a part of the facility without video surveillance multiple times to sexually abuse her, court documents state.

11 hours ago

Spider...

Alex Cabrero

SpiderFest crawls to Antelope Island Saturday

Antelope Island State Park is well known for its bison even though it's called Antelope Island.

1 day ago

Karl Campbell's truck...

Andrew Adams

Wrong-way collision survivor urges drivers to avoid alcohol

A driver hit in a wrong-way collision earlier in the week urged drivers Friday to keep a close eye out for on-coming traffic while staying sober behind the wheel.

1 day ago

Farmington Bay...

ADAM SMALL

A healthy Great Salt Lake could be bad news for mosquitoes, expert says

More water is normally good news for mosquitoes, but if it’s in the Great Salt Lake, it’s the exact opposite. That’s according to Gary Hatch, the Manager of the Davis Mosquito Abatement District.

1 day ago

322 West looking south between 900 and 2100 South...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘Salt Lakers are collectively sighing with relief’: 2 major SLC road projects end

Construction crews have finally completed a project to enhance a section of a major street in Salt Lake City after a little more than two years of travel headaches.

1 day ago

Baklava...

Erin Cox

First-ever Halal Food Festival hosted by Utah Muslim Civic League celebrates culture, connections

Nothing seems to bring people together faster than food.  That’s in part what one of Utah’s religious communities is hoping to accomplish for its first-ever food festival.   

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Weber County corrections assistant accused of distributing drugs to inmates