Weber County corrections assistant accused of distributing drugs to inmates

OGDEN, UTAH — A Weber County Sheriff’s Office employee has been accused of distributing drugs to inmates at the Weber County Jail.

Jennica Lee Massie, 38, was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on Thursday for investigation of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in a correctional facility, Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Marigoni said.

Ogden police and the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force began investigations at the Weber County Jail in April after learning that inmates were getting access to narcotics, including Suboxone.

“During the investigation, we learned through interviews and recorded jail calls that one method of getting the narcotics into the jail was being utilized through an employee at the jail, Jennica Massie,” police said in a booking affidavit.

A detective texted Massie undercover on Thursday, making arrangements to have some Suboxone delivered to Massie, the affidavit said. Massie met the detective at a predesignated location, where she took the package of Suboxone and was arrested while holding it, per the affidavit.

“Jennica Massie is an employee at the Weber County Jail and has been supplying inmates with narcotics, presenting a danger to the community,” police said in the affidavit. “Massie has also warned an inmate of an upcoming search of the jail facility, obstructing justice.”

Massie has worked as a civilian corrections officer with Weber County since July 2021, the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Friday. She has been placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation.

Three other employees who worked with Massie have also been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said in the statement. Ongoing investigations by the Weber County Attorney’s Office may reveal more accomplices, per the statement.

“The illegal introduction of controlled substances into a correctional facility poses risks to the health and safety of employees, volunteers and those incarcerated in our facility,” the sheriff’s office said. “Criminal charges will be pursued against anyone attempting to introduce controlled substances into the facility illegally.”