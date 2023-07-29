Trailer crash halted northbound traffic on I-15 near Toquerville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A crash on Interstate 15 near Toquerville had slowed traffic to a crawl Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Wright told KSL TV that a camper pulling trailers flipped and blocked all lanes of northbound traffic near milepost 33.

Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Utah’s Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and traffic resumed.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is provided