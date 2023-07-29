Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Refuses To Sign Utah Utes Hat During NFL Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier proved that the rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes knows no bounds, including at the next level of football.

The second-year professional is currently participating in the Falcons’ training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Despite last playing at his alma mater over a year and a half ago, Allgeier showed his loyalty to the Cougars when it comes to the in-state rivalry with the Utes.

In a video post by @kemp_chip on Twitter, the Falcons running back was recorded as he signed autographs for football fans at Atlanta’s camp. One individual in the group of fans was wearing a University of Utah hat featuring the Utes’ “Block U” logo.

“You don’t want to sign this?” the individual asked Allgeier as he made his way down the line of fans. The NFL running back went to reach for the hat and quickly pulled back his hand after realizing what the item was.

Allgeier jokingly shook his head, smiled, and pointed at the individual for the sneaky attempt for a signature. The former BYU standout bumped fists with the apparent Utes fan and continued on his way.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

Allgeier and the Falcons being their preseason schedule on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT). Atlanta’s regular season opener is at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

