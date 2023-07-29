UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Refuses To Sign Utah Utes Hat During NFL Training Camp

Jul 29, 2023, 2:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYAtlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier proved that the rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes knows no bounds, including at the next level of football.

RELATED STORIES

The second-year professional is currently participating in the Falcons’ training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Despite last playing at his alma mater over a year and a half ago, Allgeier showed his loyalty to the Cougars when it comes to the in-state rivalry with the Utes.

In a video post by @kemp_chip on Twitter, the Falcons running back was recorded as he signed autographs for football fans at Atlanta’s camp. One individual in the group of fans was wearing a University of Utah hat featuring the Utes’ “Block U” logo.

“You don’t want to sign this?” the individual asked Allgeier as he made his way down the line of fans. The NFL running back went to reach for the hat and quickly pulled back his hand after realizing what the item was.

Allgeier jokingly shook his head, smiled, and pointed at the individual for the sneaky attempt for a signature. The former BYU standout bumped fists with the apparent Utes fan and continued on his way.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

Allgeier and the Falcons being their preseason schedule on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. (MDT). Atlanta’s regular season opener is at home against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

RELATED: Falcons RB Tyler Allegeier Scores First NFL Touchdown

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023

Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner landed on the NFL's Top 100 players list ahead of another season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell as a player his team "wanted to build around."

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What To Expect From All Fights At UFC 291

A total of 24 fighters will face off in 12 fights as part of UFC 291 on Saturday night in the Delta Center.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL: Top Moments From Opening Week Of NFL Training Camps

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon and the first week of training camp has wrapped up for the league's 32 franchises.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: NBA Advises Teams, Damian Lillard On Guard’s Miami Only Trade Request

The NBA reportedly sent a league-wide memo and interviewed Damian Lillard and his agent about the former Weber State star's trade request.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Real Salt Lake Signs USYNT Midfielder Sean Petrie

Real Salt Lake continues its streak of impressive signings with the addition of Barca Academy midfielder Sean Petrie.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Refuses To Sign Utah Utes Hat During NFL Training Camp