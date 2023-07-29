UTAH FIREWATCH
Bronny James Plays Piano, Dines Out In Video, Photos Emerging Days After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Jul 29, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old plays a brief melody in front of his family, smiles and gets up without speaking in the video posted on his father’s Instagram account. The video doesn’t indicate where or when it was shot.

“A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be heard saying in the background as Bronny finishes playing with his two younger siblings looking on.

TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night. They show the teenager with his father outside celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Wearing black pants and a zip-up hoodie, Bronny carried his phone while standing outside the Italian restaurant.

Bronny was released from the hospital on Thursday. He will continue to undergo tests to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, which occurred Monday morning during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

 

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation’s top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

Bronny James Plays Piano, Dines Out In Video, Photos Emerging Days After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest