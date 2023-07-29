UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

UFC 291 Live Blog: All 11 Fights In The Delta Center

Jul 29, 2023, 4:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The UFC is back in Utah and it returned with a stacked card.

Some of the best fighters in the world will face off on Saturday night. Check back here for updates from the Delta Center.

Fight 1 – Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Fight 2 – Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uroš Medić

Fight 3 – Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Fight 4 – Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Fight 5 – CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Fight 6 – Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Fight 7 – Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Fight 8 – Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Fight 9 – Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Fight 10 – Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Fight 11 – Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of UFC 291 in the Delta Center? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Lands Commitment From Local Four-Star OT

Utah football picked up a big-time commitment from local four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia Saturday night.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau In Contention To Repeat As 3M Open Winner

PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau put himself near the top of the leaderboard and is in contention to repeat as the champion of the 3M Open.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Plays Piano, Dines Out In Video, Photos Emerging Days After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Refuses To Sign Utah Utes Hat During NFL Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier proved that the rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes knows no bounds, including the NFL.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023

Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner landed on the NFL's Top 100 players list ahead of another season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell as a player his team "wanted to build around."

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

UFC 291 Live Blog: All 11 Fights In The Delta Center