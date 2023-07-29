UFC 291 Live Blog: All 11 Fights In The Delta Center
Jul 29, 2023, 4:42 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The UFC is back in Utah and it returned with a stacked card.
Some of the best fighters in the world will face off on Saturday night. Check back here for updates from the Delta Center.
Tonight’s full #UFC291 lineup and it’s HUGE 🔥
— UFC (@ufc) July 29, 2023
Fight 1 – Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Fight 2 – Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uroš Medić
Fight 3 – Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
Fight 4 – Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Fight 5 – CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
Fight 6 – Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
Fight 7 – Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Fight 8 – Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Fight 9 – Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
Fight 10 – Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Fight 11 – Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
