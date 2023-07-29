UFC 291 Live Blog: All 11 Fights In The Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – The UFC is back in Utah and it returned with a stacked card.

Some of the best fighters in the world will face off on Saturday night. Check back here for updates from the Delta Center.

Fight 1 – Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Fight 2 – Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uroš Medić

Fight 3 – Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

Fight 4 – Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Fight 5 – CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Fight 6 – Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Fight 7 – Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Fight 8 – Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Fight 9 – Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Fight 10 – Jan Błachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Fight 11 – Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

