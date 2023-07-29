Woman and girl hospitalized after running a red light, West Valley City police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 10-year-old girl was critically injured after her car drove through a red light, causing a truck to hit them, police say.

On Saturday afternoon, a passenger car with a 71-year-old woman driver and a 10-year-old girl was hit by a commercial truck on 4100 South Mountain View Corridor, according to West Valley City police.

“The impact pushed the passenger car into another vehicle,” the WVC PD tweet stated. “The drivers of the third vehicle and the commercial truck are not injured.”

The woman and the girl were sent to the hospital. The driver had minor injuries, but the girl was transported in critical condition.

Police believe they ran a red light, causing them to be hit by the truck.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash scene.

