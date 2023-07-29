Tony Finau In Contention To Repeat As 3M Open Winner

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau put himself near the top of the leaderboard and is in contention to repeat as the champion of the 3M Open tournament.

Tony Finau in contention at 3M Open

The 3M Open is being held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30.

Through three rounds of competition, Finau has put himself in a spot to capture victory at the tournament for the second straight year.

Bringing the crowd to their feet 🔥@TonyFinauGolf sinks a 30-footer and moves to T2 @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/og3GlfbM5m — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 29, 2023

In 2022, Finau won the 3M Open for his third career victory on the PGA Tour. The Utahn won the event by five shots.

This year, Finau is positioned to have a chance for another win at TPC Twin Cities entering the fourth and final day of the event.

Finau opened the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 66. On the first day of the weekend, the golfer posted a score of 67 or four-under par. Through three rounds, Finau sits in third place on the leaderboard with a score of 14-under par. J.T. Poston is just ahead of Finau at 15-under par. Lee Hodges leads the event at 20-under par.

Finau begins his final round of the 3M Open on Sunday, July 30 at 11:25 a.m. (MDT).

3M Open Leaderboard

1. Lee Hodges (-20)

2. J.T. Poston (-15)

3. Tony Finau.

4. Aaron Baddeley (-13)

T5. Kevin Streelman (-12)

T5. Billy Horschel (-12)

T5. Sam Ryder (-12)

T5. Keith Mitchell (-12)

T9. Nick Hardy (-11)

T9. Tyler Duncan (-11)

Lee Hodges takes a 5-shot lead into Sunday at the the #3MOpen.#GolfThatMatters pic.twitter.com/UsKlESj6hw — 3M Open (@3MOpen) July 29, 2023

The 2023 3M Open has a purse of $7.8 million.

Other Local Golfers at 3M Open

In addition to Finau, two other golfers with ties to the state of Utah are playing at the 3M Open. Former BYU golfers Peter Kuest and Zac Blair both made the cut and are tied for 39th place at six-under par following three rounds of play.

Kuest will start his fourth round on July 30 at 8:15 a.m. (MDT). Blair will tee off at 7:45 a.m. (MDT).

Sunday’s coverage will be broadcast on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, and CBS.

