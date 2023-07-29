UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau In Contention To Repeat As 3M Open Winner

Jul 29, 2023, 5:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau put himself near the top of the leaderboard and is in contention to repeat as the champion of the 3M Open tournament.

Tony Finau in contention at 3M Open

The 3M Open is being held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 27-30.

Through three rounds of competition, Finau has put himself in a spot to capture victory at the tournament for the second straight year.

RELATED: Tony Finau Wins 2022 3M Open Securing Third PGA Tour Victory

In 2022, Finau won the 3M Open for his third career victory on the PGA Tour. The Utahn won the event by five shots.

This year, Finau is positioned to have a chance for another win at TPC Twin Cities entering the fourth and final day of the event.

Finau opened the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 66. On the first day of the weekend, the golfer posted a score of 67 or four-under par. Through three rounds, Finau sits in third place on the leaderboard with a score of 14-under par. J.T. Poston is just ahead of Finau at 15-under par. Lee Hodges leads the event at 20-under par.

Finau begins his final round of the 3M Open on Sunday, July 30 at 11:25 a.m. (MDT).

RELATED STORIES

3M Open Leaderboard

1. Lee Hodges (-20)

2. J.T. Poston (-15)

3. Tony Finau.

4. Aaron Baddeley (-13)

T5. Kevin Streelman (-12)

T5. Billy Horschel (-12)

T5. Sam Ryder (-12)

T5. Keith Mitchell (-12)

T9. Nick Hardy (-11)

T9. Tyler Duncan (-11)

The 2023 3M Open has a purse of $7.8 million.

Other Local Golfers at 3M Open

In addition to Finau, two other golfers with ties to the state of Utah are playing at the 3M Open. Former BYU golfers Peter Kuest and Zac Blair both made the cut and are tied for 39th place at six-under par following three rounds of play.

Kuest will start his fourth round on July 30 at 8:15 a.m. (MDT). Blair will tee off at 7:45 a.m. (MDT).

Sunday’s coverage will be broadcast on PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, and CBS.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UFC 291 Live Blog: All 11 Fights In The Delta Center

Some of the best fighters in the world will face off in UFC 291. Check back here for updates from the Delta Center.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bronny James Plays Piano, Dines Out In Video, Photos Emerging Days After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, on Saturday, five days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Refuses To Sign Utah Utes Hat During NFL Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier proved that the rivalry between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes knows no bounds, including the NFL.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Ranked In NFL Top 100 List For 2023

Former Utah State and current Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner landed on the NFL's Top 100 players list ahead of another season.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Detroit Lions ‘Wanted To Build Around A Guy’ Like Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised former Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell as a player his team "wanted to build around."

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What To Expect From All Fights At UFC 291

A total of 24 fighters will face off in 12 fights as part of UFC 291 on Saturday night in the Delta Center.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Tony Finau In Contention To Repeat As 3M Open Winner