UTAH WILDFIRES

The ‘Meadow Fire’ burns nears Cedar City

Jul 29, 2023, 6:25 PM

The "Meadow Fire" just east of Cedar City, Utah. (Utah Fire Info)...

The "Meadow Fire" just east of Cedar City, Utah. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials report a new wildfire started just east of Cedar City, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

According to Utah Fire Info, the “Meadow Fire” is 10 acres. Fire crews are arriving on the scene and beginning containment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

