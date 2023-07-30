The ‘Meadow Fire’ burns nears Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Fire officials report a new wildfire started just east of Cedar City, Utah, Saturday afternoon.

According to Utah Fire Info, the “Meadow Fire” is 10 acres. Fire crews are arriving on the scene and beginning containment.

New start: #MeadowFire east of Cedar City in Iron County. Estimated acreage is 10 with resources on the scene and working on containment. #blmjjr pic.twitter.com/xSHKRqycmh — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 29, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.