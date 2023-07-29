UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah Football Lands Commitment From Local Four-Star OT

Jul 29, 2023, 6:34 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football picked up a big-time commitment from local four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia Saturday night.

Garcia plays at Corner Canyon with 2024 quarterback commit Isaac Wilson who committed to the Utes back in May.

Utah football now has nine commits for their 2024 class with three four-star commits and six three-star commits. With the 2023 football season quickly approaching, expect recruiting to continue to heat up with more high-profile visits and commits as the Utes will take on one of their toughest schedules in program history.

More About Isaac Garcia

The Utah OBlock recruiting under coach Jim Harding has been on fire the past few seasons and 2024 is shaping up to be no different with the addition of Garcia.

At 6’5″ and 280 lbs, Garcia is a great combination of size and athleticism to play on the offensive line at the next level. According to 247 Sports, Garcia is well-proportioned and plays pass protection with a mean-streak, but has room to grow, particularly in the rush game.

Utah once again had to beat out some heavy-hitters in college football for the local talent’s services including conference-mates Oregon and Stanford, along with USC, UCLA, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and Notre Dame among many others.

Garcia along with Wilson will be joining the Utes next season with David Washington, Lamar Radcliffe, Vili Taufatofoa, Hunter Andrews, Jeilani Davis, Sammie Hunter, and Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

