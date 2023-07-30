Utah woman bites off chunk of father’s ear during argument, police say

PROVO, Utah — A Pleasant Grove woman was arrested for allegedly biting off part of her father’s ear during a fight Friday afternoon.

Rebecca Rae Nelson, 42, was booked into the Utah County Jail for second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony of mayhem, and a class B misdemeanor of damaging/interrupting a communication device, according to the affidavit.

A Provo police officer responded to a domestic violence call from two parents claiming their daughter, Nelson, had entered their home and attacked her father.

According to the affidavit, while on the phone with dispatchers, Nelson was attempting to take the phone from her mother.

“Dispatch later reported that (the mother) was trying to give the address, and a second female said, ‘Please don’t make me,’ then tried to take the phone away a second time,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, when police arrived, the father had a laceration on his ear. When asked about the injury, the victim said that Nelson “entered the home, stated, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and then bit his ear, tearing a chunk of skin from the ear.”

The Provo police officer noted the father was holding a “chunk of skin in his hand,” according to the affidavit. The victim also told police that Nelson strangled him during the fight.

According to the affidavit, the father let the suspect into their home after she knocked on his door.

Nelson’s mother and father told police they were fearful of her and believed she would have killed her father if police did not arrive when they did. The victims are worried that Nelson will do this again.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Nelson for a third-degree felony aggravated assault charge on July 14.

According to court documents, Nelson fought with neighbors while intoxicated and threatened people with a small knife.